When Will Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZVRA) future prospects. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc., a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$42m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$40m, the US$266m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Zevra Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$2.5m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 61% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Zevra Therapeutics' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Zevra Therapeutics is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Zevra Therapeutics' case is 65%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Zevra Therapeutics which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Zevra Therapeutics, take a look at Zevra Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Zevra Therapeutics worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Zevra Therapeutics is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Zevra Therapeutics’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.