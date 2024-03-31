Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$18.25 Price Target

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$27m in revenue arriving 5.7% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$1.30, some 9.9% below consensus predictions. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Zevra Therapeutics after the latest results.

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Zevra Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$33.6m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a huge 22% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 62% to US$1.80 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$34.5m and losses of US$1.20 per share in 2024. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a sizeable expansion in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 5.2% to US$18.25, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Zevra Therapeutics at US$24.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Zevra Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 22% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 18% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.1% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Zevra Therapeutics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Zevra Therapeutics. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

