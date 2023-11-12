Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Operator: Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Zevra Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Updates and Financial Results Call. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available on the company's website following the conclusion of the call. With that, I will now turn the call over to Nichol Ochsner, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Zevra Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Nichol Ochsner: Good morning and thank you for joining us today to review Zevra Therapeutics progress in the third quarter of 2023, outlining our clinical advances, operational achievements and financial results. Before we get started, let me take a moment to provide some important information. First, I encourage you to access the press release, which was published this morning and is available in the Investors section of the Zevra website. While we will not be using slides on today's call, an updated corporate presentation will be made available on our website later today. As we move forward, it's important to highlight that the company's discussions will include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other significant factors that may lead to actual results differing materially from the projections made.

For a comprehensive understanding of these factors, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K. I am pleased to welcome Zevra's management team members participating in today's call. I'm joined by Neil McFarlane, President and Chief Executive Officer; LaDuane Clifton, our Chief Financial Officer; Joshua Schafer, our Chief Commercial Officer and EVP of Business Development; and Christal Mickle, our Chief Development Officer. With that, I'll turn the call over to Neil.

Neil McFarlane: Thank you, Nichol, and thank you all for making the time to join us today. It's truly an honor for me to have the opportunity to lead Zevra at this critical stage of our growth and to build on the company's solid foundation as we work towards achieving multiple near-term clinical and regulatory milestones along with accelerating our rare disease commercial capabilities to bring therapies to patients. What I'd like to do this morning is to provide a brief update on my transition and a few corporate updates. Then, I'll speak briefly on our key development programs and the acquisition of Acer. After that, I'll turn it over to LaDuane to provide the financial highlights and open the call for questions. Since joining last month, I've been meeting with and actively listening to our stakeholders.

Consistent with what I understood before joining the company, Zevra's transformation from an organization built on pro-drug platform technology into one intensely focused on delivering promising therapeutic candidates to people living with rare diseases is well on its way. The mission of the company, with a deep focus on people living with rare diseases, is very much aligned with my own beliefs, and I've been impressed with the unwavering commitment of the team to build on the path to accelerate the future. I would like to thank Christal for her work as Interim President and CEO. She kept our programs moving forward while leading the company during the transition. Christal has now returned to her role as Chief Development Officer and will continue to advance our clinical programs.

Joe Saluri also recently retired from the Board. We thank him for his dedication and service to the company's growth and success. I'd also like to take the opportunity to thank our shareholders that have remained committed to Zevra on its journey to become a leading rare disease company. I'm now pleased to report that there is stability within the Board and management team, along with the clarity to execute our plan. Let me now start with our clinical development updates. Arimoclomol is poised to be the first drug approved in the U.S. for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C, or NPC, which is a rare genetic progressive and potentially fatal neurologic disease, which currently has no approved therapy in the U.S., creating an urgent need for people who are awaiting a treatment option.

To date, arimoclomol has been studied in more than 10 different clinical trials, evaluating its safety and efficacy across over 500 subjects. Since we acquired the asset in 2022, we've had productive interactions with the FDA and have been steadily working to address their feedback raised in the Complete Response Letter. We are confident that each of the deficiencies raised are being addressed in the resubmission. Specifically, additional evidence is being provided to support the use of the NPC clinical severity scale as well as the inclusion of an FDA preferred primary analysis. New data will also be included in the resubmission from multiple nonclinical studies, natural history comparisons and real-world data generated from the ongoing early access programs in the U.S. and the EU.

In addition, data from the 4-year open-label extension of the Phase II/III clinical trial will be included in the submission, further demonstrating that arimoclomol may reduce the long-term progression of NPC. We remain on track for the resubmission of the arimoclomol NDA by the end of the year, and is expected to be classified as a Class II submission, which will be subject to a 6-month review period by the FDA, placing the potential PDUFA date in mid-2024. We're also actively laying the groundwork for the commercial launch of arimoclomol in the U.S. to make this new therapy accessible to people as soon as possible. We are developing the NPC market by raising awareness of the heterogeneous presentation, which includes visceral, neurological and psychiatric symptoms, making it difficult to identify and diagnose.

As we progress towards the potential approval and launch, we will continue to focus on advancing genetic testing programs, creating early diagnosis tools and supporting the evolution of treatment guidelines to support families and reduce the time to treatment. As a trusted and committed partner, we've worked alongside people living with NPC to elevate their voice. Their input has been instrumental in building awareness of the need for approved treatments for this debilitating condition. We continue to work together to develop patient services that will provide access and a positive treatment experience. Now I'd like to turn your attention to KP1077, our clinical candidate being developed as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia or IH. It is estimated that approximately 37,000 people in the United States are currently diagnosed with IH.

With one FDA approved treatment, there remains an unmet need for treatments with different mechanisms of action to address key unmet needs of excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep inertia and cognitive dysfunction. Our development program for rare sleep disorders continues to make meaningful progress. Last month, we reported interim data on the open-label dose titration portion of the Phase II clinical trial. These results demonstrated that KP1077 is well tolerated at all dose levels and regimens. We are also encouraged by the interim results and believe the unique PK profile may be well suited to address the unmet need. As the program progresses, we are continuing enrollment at over 30 sites across the U.S. and remain on track to report top line data in the first half of 2024.

These results will inform the design of the Phase III clinical trial in IH, which is expected to be initiated by the end of 2024. In addition to the progress being made on the Phase II trial, I'm pleased to share that our Phase I study under the narcolepsy IND is complete, and the data will be analyzed alongside the IH data to support the clinical development of both narcolepsy and IH programs. Moving to our proposed acquisition of Acer. Upon closing, we will acquire complementary rare disease assets that accelerate our transition into a commercial company. This is a natural fit with Zevra's mission to bring life-changing therapies to people with rare diseases. OLPRUVA, indicated for the treatment of UCDs, which are a group of rare genetic disorders that can cause harmful ammonia to build up in the blood, potentially resulting in neurocognitive impairment, brain damage and in some cases, even coma.

UCDs can be both symptomatic or asymptomatic, making it difficult to identify people who have not yet received a confirmatory diagnosis. There are approximately 2,000 people in the United States of which roughly half are diagnosed and treated. The UCD market in the U.S. is estimated at approximately $400 million annually. This is an attractive opportunity for Zevra, not only to build our commercial capabilities, but it's also a good strategic fit with arimoclomol as there's a high degree of overlap between UCDs and NPC, both are genetic disorders, diagnosed by clinical geneticists and metabolic specialists and while other specialists are involved with the ongoing treatment, such as pediatric neurologists in the case of NPC, the majority of these experts work within a concentrated number of centers of excellence.

This close proximity will allow us to reach the majority of prescribers and to realize synergies and scale with an efficient customer-facing team. Acer's shareholder meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, November 8, during which time a vote to approve the deal will take place. This vote will mark a decisive moment for Acer and gives Zevra the opportunity to build on the highly complementary programs that impact the lives of people with serious rare diseases. Now I'll hand the call over to LaDuane, who will provide an update on our financial results and outlook.

LaDuane Clifton: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. As you can see from the update that Neil has provided, Q3 2023 has been a time of incredible progress in our quest to make therapies available to people with rare diseases. Our financial results for the quarter reflect our steady progress and continued investments in advancing our development programs and building out our commercial capabilities with a focus on patient services and advocacy. For Q3 2023, we reported revenue of $2.9 million compared to the same amount for the same quarter in prior year. Q3 2023 revenue was comprised of $2 million in reimbursements from the French Early Access Program for arimoclomol and royalties from the AZSTARYS license of $900,000. Compared to Q3 of last year, AZSTARYS royalties have grown by $600,000.

R&D expenses during the period reached $12.3 million, which was an increase compared to $5.4 million for the same quarter in prior year. The increase is due primarily to the ongoing Phase II clinical trial for KP1077 as well as ongoing work to prepare the arimoclomol NDA for resubmission later this year. G&A expenses were $5.8 million for Q3 2023 compared to $4 million in Q3 of last year. This was consistent with our expectations and is driven by our business development activities and our ongoing investments into our commercial capabilities. For Q3 2023, net loss was $14 million or $0.40 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $6.6 million or $0.19 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2022. Total cash, cash equivalents and securities were $83.4 million as of September 30, 2023, which was a decrease of $4 million compared to the prior quarter.

The $5 million milestone payment earned under the AZSTARYS license agreement during Q2 2023 was received during Q3 and offset the use of cash during the quarter of $9 million, which was driven by the ongoing KP1077 development program, investments in our commercial capabilities and business development activities. As of September 30, 2023, total outstanding shares was $36.2 million and fully diluted shares outstanding was 51.6 million. Our balance sheet remains strong and is expected to support our forecasted operating cash runway into 2026. It is important to note that our forecast does not include commercial revenues from arimoclomol, which would follow potential FDA approval or the sale of the Priority Review Voucher or any revenue from sales of OLPRUVA.

As you can see, there are many reasons for our optimism. We are focused on executing against our plan with the goal of creating long-term value for our shareholders. We will now return the call to the operator for questions.

