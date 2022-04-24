Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Developed Two Boutique Routes for Thailand Tourists

The Landscape Of Zhejiang, Picturesque Jiangnan

HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed adversely affected the cultural and tourism exchanges, yet Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has been actively exploring more possible ways for Zhejiang and Thailand to cooperate in the fields of culture and tourism, and to learn from each other. It is hoped that after the pandemic, more Thai can have the chance to visit Zhejiang and enjoy the beautiful scenery for closer friendship.

Therefore, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has developed two boutique routes specially designed for Thailand tourists, namely, the routes of "Charming Zhejiang" （5 Days/4 Nights Leisure Trip to Jiangnan Watertown + Shanghai Disneyland Resort） and "Leisure Zhejiang" （5 Days/4 Nights Fascination Trip to Jiangnan Watertown), both of which guide the tourists to pay a visit to almost all representative cultural and tourism scenic spots, including Liangzhu, the Grand Canal, the old towns, the West Lake, etc. The guests present at the event spoke highly of these two routes.

SOURCE Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism