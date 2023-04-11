Zhejiang unveils its cultural delights with a poetry and painting exhibition at Japan Tourism Showcase

The province's tourism authorities seek cultural exchanges with likeminded organizations in Japan

OSAKA, Japan, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Tourism Showcase was held in Osaka, Japan on March 24. Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism participated in the event during which the picturesque qualities of the province were on full display with exhibits of some of the region's best intangible cultural heritage and of the venues where many of the Asian Games were played, drawing the attention of visitors.

The Japan Tourism Showcase is one of the most distinctive comprehensive cultural and tourism exhibitions in Japan, and a premier commercial platform for Japan's domestic tourism players.

In 2022, four tea processing techniques and two tea ceremonies from Zhejiang Province were added to UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage. Of importance to the province's tourism industry, the 19th Asian Games will be held this year in Hangzhou, the provincial capital. As Japanese tea culture originated from Zhejiang and Japan is the hosting country of the next Asian Games, the booth, themed "beautiful China, Picturesque Zhejiang", took this opportunity to exhibit a collection of objects, texts and images depicting the Asian Games venues, Zhejiang tea processing techniques and the associated tea ceremonies. In the interactive area, visitors were able to partake of an immersive VR experience featuring a tea ceremony against the backdrop of the province's natural scenery.

The event has aroused a strong interest among visitors in Zhejiang's cultural and tourism offerings, while further deepening the cultural exchanges between the two regions.

