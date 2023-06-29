Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited's (SGX:BWM) market cap dropped S$51m last week; Private companies bore the brunt

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And following last week's 12% decline in share price, private companies suffered the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding. Our data shows that Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Company Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 23% and 15% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited. In their own names, insiders own S$5.1m worth of stock in the S$407m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 18% stake in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 55%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

