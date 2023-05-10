Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding (SGX:BWM) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding (SGX:BWM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = CN¥909m ÷ (CN¥21b - CN¥7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding has an ROCE of 6.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.1% average generated by the Renewable Energy industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.4% from 9.3% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 33% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

