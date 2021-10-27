U.S. markets closed

Zhenghai Group and ROHM Agree to Establish a Joint Venture in the SiC Power Module Business

ROHM Semiconductor
·4 min read

Signing of the joint venture agreement on October 1, 2021

Signing of the joint venture agreement on October 1, 2021

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhenghai Group Co., Ltd. (Zhenghai Group) and ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM) have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in the power module business. The new company, “HAIMOSIC (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD.” is scheduled to be established in China in December 2021 and will be owned 80% by Shanghai Zhenghai Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhenghai Semiconductor) of Zhenghai Group and 20% by ROHM.

The new company will engage in the joint venture business of development, design, manufacturing and sales of power modules using silicon carbide (SiC) power devices, with the aim of developing a power module business that is ideal for traction inverters and other applications in new energy vehicles. The agreement enables to develop highly efficient power modules by combining the inverter technology of the Zhenghai Group companies, the module technology of both companies, and ROHM's cutting-edge SiC chips.

The module products to be developed through the new company are already scheduled to be used in electric vehicles, and mass production will begin from 2022. The Zhenghai Group and ROHM will work closely with this new company to contribute to further technological innovation through the development and widespread use of SiC power modules.

Bi Bohai, Chairman of Zhenghai Group Co., Ltd.
“ROHM is a respected global leader in SiC devices. The establishment of a joint venture between ROHM and the Zhenghai Group to develop the SiC power module business will surely bring new changes to the power module market. Through more than 30 years of development, Zhenghai Group has accumulated rich industrialization experience in many industries such as rare earth permanent magnet, regenerative medicine, automobile interior, and electronic information. The Zhenghai Group is determined to make the power module business a strategic business for the Group, giving it the greatest support in terms of capital and human resources. Combining ROHM's advanced power device technology with Zhenghai's industrialization capabilities, we believe that the joint venture will contribute to the development of China's power module industry.”

Isao Matsumoto, President and CEO of ROHM Co., Ltd.
“We are very pleased to establish a joint venture with the Zhenghai Group, which has a wide range of businesses in China. As a leading company in SiC power devices, ROHM has been developing the world's most advanced devices and providing power solutions, together with peripheral components. The development of power modules in the new company will encourage the use of SiC power devices in new energy vehicles, which are gaining momentum in China, as well as play an important role in other application research. Through the business of the new company with Zhenghai Group, we will aim for the further development and evolution of both companies.”

Outline of the New Company

  • Name: HAIMOSIC (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD.

  • Established: December 2021 (planned)

  • Head Office: Minhang District, Shanghai

  • Description: Development, design, production, sales of power modules

  • Ownership: Zhenghai Semiconductor (100% subsidiary of Zhenghai Group) 80%, ROHM 20%

  • Employees: 120

About Zhenghai Group
Founded in 1990, Zhenghai Group is a key enterprise group in Shandong Province. Starting with shadow mask manufacturing in the early days of the company's founding, Zhenghai Group has diversified their business centered on manufacturing, stepping into many industries such as rare earth permanent magnets, regenerative medicine, automobile interiors, and electronic information. The group has more than a dozen subsidiaries, eight of which are approved as high-tech enterprises and two listed on GEM. It has set three innovation platforms that are National-recognized Enterprise Technology Center, National and Local Joint Engineering Research Center or Post-doctoral Research Center, as well as 13 innovation platforms, which are Provincial-level Enterprise Technology Center, Provincial-level Engineering Technology Research Center or Provincial-level Engineering Laboratory. It undertook ten major projects of National High-tech R&D Program (863 Program), four projects of National Key R&D Plans and seven projects under National Torch Plan. For more information, please visit the official website of the Zhenghai Group at www.zhenghai.com.

About ROHM
ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. ROHM’s strengths in the power and analog markets allows them to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices, as well as driver ICs that maximize their performance. For more information, please visit the official website of ROHM at www.rohm.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com


