U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,343.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,108.00
    -17.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.10
    -10.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.80
    -0.64 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.82
    +1.23 (+7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3710
    -0.1990 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,204.76
    +1,281.50 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.83
    +73.34 (+6.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.78
    -64.93 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Zhihu Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH), the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Average monthly active users (MAUs)[1] reached 94.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 46.2% over the second quarter of 2020.

  • Average monthly paying members[2] reached 4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 121.1% over the second quarter of 2020.

  • Total revenues were RMB638.4 million (US$98.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 144.2% over the second quarter of 2020.

  • Gross profit was RMB376.6 million (US$58.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 197.9% over the second quarter of 2020.

  • Gross margin increased to 59.0% in the second quarter of 2021 from 48.4% in the same period of last year.

"We are delighted to report another strong quarter, with solid growth in both operating and financial performance. We believe our founding belief, establishing a content-centric ecosystem and sustainable commercialization model, is the fundamental driver behind our achievements as a company. We continued to strive towards this goal in the quarter, by optimizing our content structure and refining our evaluation standards for quality content, thereby enhancing a "sense of fulfilment" for our users. We believe such quality content will broaden horizons, provide resolutions and resonate with minds. We further believe this "sense of fulfilment" will not only strengthen trust amongst users, content creators and our platform, but will also be a key element that will enhance our unique position in the market and further solidify our leadership position in the long-term." said Mr. Yuan Zhou, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Zhihu.

Mr. Wei Sun, Chief Financial Officer of Zhihu, added, "We have continued to deliver outstanding operating and financial results in the second quarter of 2021. In the quarter, our user base continued its rapid growth, with average MAUs increasing by 46% year-over-year to 94.3 million. Our content-centric monetization also enjoyed robust enhancement, yielding a 144% year-over-year growth in revenue. Our revenue structure diversified further in the quarter with a higher percentage of revenue coming from content-commerce solutions and paid memberships. At the same time, our gross margin remained strong at 59% for the quarter, compared with 48% for the same period last year, which significantly reinforces our strong capability in upgrading our content infrastructure and allows us to continue creating long-term value for our users, business partners and shareholders."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB638.4 million (US$98.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 144.2% from RMB261.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was driven by our expanding user scale and continued growth of our average revenue per user.

Advertising revenue was RMB248.3 million (US$38.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 48.4% from RMB167.3 million in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued expansion of our user base coupled with an increased average advertising revenue generated per MAU.

Paid membership revenue was RMB154.9 million (US$24.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 123.5% from RMB69.3 million in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to an increase in our overall user base coupled with an enhanced paying ratio for the period.

Content-commerce solutions revenue was RMB207.4 million (US$32.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB12.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The strong year-over-year growth was primarily driven by the rapid increases of both our user base and average content-commerce solutions revenue per MAU, which reflected our continued commitment to our content-centric commercialization strategy.

Other revenues were RMB27.8 million (US$4.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB12.0 million in the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of our e-commerce services and online education services that provide vocational training and professional courses for adults.

Cost of revenues increased to RMB261.8 million (US$40.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB135.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased execution costs for our advertising services and content-related costs. The rapid growth in user traffic in the quarter also resulted in increases in our cloud services and bandwidth costs.

Gross profit was RMB376.6 million (US$58.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a gross profit of RMB126.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 59.0%, compared to 48.4% in the same period of 2020.

Total operating expenses were RMB727.1 million (US$112.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB284.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB443.2 million (US$68.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB146.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased expenses in promotion and advertising activities to attract new users, as well as to strengthen our brand recognition.

Research and development expenses were RMB120.6 million (US$18.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB83.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased headcount in our research and development personnel as we continued to invest in technical infrastructure, research and development.

General and administrative expenses were RMB163.2 million (US$25.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB53.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB350.5 million (US$54.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB157.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss was RMB321.1 million (US$49.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB116.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB200.3 million (US$31.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB70.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS was RMB0.55 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB2.22 in the same period of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB7,703.1 million (US$1,193.1 million), compared with RMB3,096.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB815 million (US$126.2 million) and RMB820 million (US$127.0 million). The above outlook is based on the current market condition and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates, which are all subject to change.

[1] MAUs refers to the sum of the number of mobile devices that launch our mobile app at least once in a given month, or mobile MAUs, and the number of logged-in users who visit our PC or mobile website at least once in a given month, after eliminating duplicates.

[2] Average monthly paying members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly paying members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period.

[3] Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 16, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China:

800-963-976

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant code:

5296870

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 23, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10159155

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) is the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu fosters a vibrant online community where users contribute and engage while respecting diversity and valuing constructiveness by promoting a culture of sincerity, expertise, and respect developed through years of cultivation. Zhihu is China's largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five Chinese comprehensive online content communities, both in terms of average mobile monthly average users and revenue in 2020. Zhihu is also recognized as the most trustworthy online content community and widely regarded as offering the highest quality content in China, according to a survey conducted by CIC. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses and are partially discretionary in nature. The Company believes that the non-GAAP measure facilitates comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by adjusting for potential impacts of items, which the Company's management considers to be indicative of its operating performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's consolidated results of operations in the same manner as it helps the Company's management.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The use of the non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under U.S. GAAP. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhihu Inc.
Email: ir@zhihu.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: zhihu@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: zhihu@tpg-ir.com


ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

2020


March 31,

2021


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues:














Advertising

167,342


213,730


248,272


38,452


292,971


462,002


71,555

Paid membership

69,284


126,572


154,872


23,987


125,043


281,444


43,590

Content-commerce solutions

12,731


120,845


207,431


32,127


13,798


328,276


50,843

Others

12,031


17,139


27,777


4,302


17,737


44,916


6,957

Total revenues

261,388


478,286


638,352


98,868


449,549


1,116,638


172,945

Cost of revenues

(134,994)


(205,616)


(261,798)


(40,547)


(244,905)


(467,414)


(72,393)

Gross profit

126,394


272,670


376,554


58,321


204,644


649,224


100,552















Selling and marketing expenses

(146,746)


(346,633)


(443,229)


(68,647)


(272,169)


(789,862)


(122,334)

Research and development expenses

(83,553)


(106,302)


(120,620)


(18,682)


(170,171)


(226,922)


(35,146)

General and administrative expenses

(53,746)


(162,196)


(163,243)


(25,283)


(130,880)


(325,439)


(50,404)

Total operating expenses

(284,045)


(615,131)


(727,092)


(112,612)


(573,220)


(1,342,223)


(207,884)















Loss from operations

(157,651)


(342,461)


(350,538)


(54,291)


(368,576)


(692,999)


(107,332)















Other income/(expenses):














Investment income

13,817


9,662


11,791


1,826


29,199


21,453


3,323

Interest income

7,410


3,327


8,251


1,278


17,280


11,578


1,793

Fair value change of financial
instrument

19,619


-


10,610


1,643


19,238


10,610


1,643

Exchange (losses)/gains

(689)


(693)


5,458


845


(15,970)


4,765


738

Others, net

930


6,009


(5,076)


(786)


1,631


933


145















Loss before income tax

(116,564)


(324,156)


(319,504)


(49,485)


(317,198)


(643,660)


(99,690)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

449


(537)


(1,580)


(245)


(254)


(2,117)


(328)

Net loss

(116,115)


(324,693)


(321,084)


(49,730)


(317,452)


(645,777)


(100,018)

Accretions of convertible
redeemable preferred shares to
redemption value

(172,534)


(170,585)


-


-


(338,045)


(170,585)


(26,420)

Net loss attributable to Zhihu
Inc.'s shareholders

(288,649)


(495,278)


(321,084)


(49,730)


(655,497)


(816,362)


(126,438)















Net loss per share














Basic

(4.45)


(6.93)


(1.09)


(0.17)


(10.17)


(4.45)


(0.69)

Diluted

(4.45)


(6.93)


(1.09)


(0.17)


(10.17)


(4.45)


(0.69)















Net loss per ADS (Two ADSs
represent one Class A
ordinary share)














Basic

(2.22)


(3.46)


(0.55)


(0.08)


(5.09)


(2.22)


(0.34)

Diluted

(2.22)


(3.46)


(0.55)


(0.08)


(5.09)


(2.22)


(0.34)















Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding














Basic

64,894,737


71,493,738


293,735,095


293,735,095


64,439,452


183,518,197


183,518,197

Diluted

64,894,737


71,493,738


293,735,095


293,735,095


64,439,452


183,518,197


183,518,197
















ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)






For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

2020


March 31,

2021


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Share-based compensation
expenses included in:














Cost of revenues

2,239


2,232


2,349


364


4,420


4,581


709

Selling and marketing
expenses

5,094


4,803


4,614


715


10,746


9,417


1,459

Research and development
expenses

5,814


7,608


2,709


419


13,263


10,317


1,598

General and administrative
expenses

32,720


116,484


111,073


17,203


57,025


227,557


35,244

ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



As of December 31,

2020


As of June 30,

2021


RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

957,820


884,544


136,998

Term deposits

1,092,921


3,546,595


549,298

Short-term investments

1,046,000


1,314,536


203,596

Restricted cash

-


1,214,499


188,102

Trade receivables

486,046


567,542


87,901

Amounts due from related parties

13,843


35,393


5,482

Prepayments and other current assets

123,536


151,182


23,415

Total current assets

3,720,166


7,714,291


1,194,792

Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

8,105


7,329


1,135

Intangible assets, net

23,478


17,833


2,762

Long-term investments

-


19,380


3,002

Term deposits

-


742,911


115,062

Right-of-use assets

3,241


83,145


12,877

Other non-current assets

6,451


5,679


880

Total non-current assets

41,275


876,277


135,718

Total assets

3,761,441


8,590,568


1,330,510

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY






Current liabilities






Accounts payables and accrued liabilities

501,848


754,420


116,845

Salary and welfare payables

231,847


248,614


38,505

Taxes payables

7,066


29,529


4,573

Contract liabilities

159,995


201,652


31,232

Amounts due to related parties

45,983


54,324


8,414

Short term lease liabilities

2,893


24,357


3,772

Other current liabilities

64,936


110,334


17,089

Total current liabilities

1,014,568


1,423,230


220,430

Non-current liabilities






Long term lease liabilities

-


52,675


8,159

Total non-current liabilities

-


52,675


8,159

Total liabilities

1,014,568


1,475,905


228,589







Total mezzanine equity

7,891,348


-


-







Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity

(5,144,475)


7,114,663


1,101,921







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'
(deficit)/equity

3,761,441


8,590,568


1,330,510

ZHIHU INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30,

2020


March 31,

2021


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$















Net loss

(116,115)


(324,693)


(321,084)


(49,730)


(317,452)


(645,777)


(100,018)

Add:














Share-based compensation
expenses

45,867


131,127


120,745


18,701


85,454


251,872


39,010

Adjusted net loss

(70,248)


(193,566)


(200,339)


(31,029)


(231,998)


(393,905)


(61,008)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhihu-inc-reports-second-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301355650.html

SOURCE Zhihu Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • ContextLogic Doesn’t Get its Earnings Wish

    The boom in ecommerce caused by the COVID-19 pandemic propelled several firms toward sky high revenues and valuations. As the trends pull back, and consumers leave mobile shopping platforms in favor of brick and mortar retail, ecommerce companies are feeling the pain. After its IPO in December 2020, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has felt reality kick in after economies reopened in the spring, and once again after its Thursday earnings call last week. (See ContextLogic stock charts on TipRanks) Downgr

  • Gold Slips as UBS Tells Investors ‘Get Out’ Before Losses Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped as the dollar edged higher, with UBS Group AG warning investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the greenback strengthens into next year.“The message must be: if you have a tactical position, get out; if you have a strategic position, hedge it,” said Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and Asia Pacific foreign exchange at UBS Global Wealth Management CIO Office. “In a world that looks better, why would you want to hold so much in

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Big Canadian Pension Fund Hikes Its Position In Nio By 40%: What You Need to Know

    Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is one stock in which there is sustained retail as well as institutional interest. A 13-F filing done by one of Canada's largest pension funds Friday showed that it has increased its holdings in Nio. What Happened: Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board has hiked its Nio holdings from 192,337 shares at the end of the March quarter to 270,274 shares at the end of the June quarter, the filing revealed. In value terms, the stake increased from $7.5 million to $14.4 mi

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

    Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. "China is in the midst of removing policy supports, which looks likely to restrain domestic demand growth and weigh on regional performance through the rest of this year," he added.

  • Analysis-Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout

    Any veteran investor will tell you that financial markets overshoot when trouble hits, but what if that market is the world's second-largest economy and the government has decided the rules of the game have changed? China's months-long regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 has included big names in e-commerce, the gig economy, exam cramming and most recently online insurance. Close to $1 trillion in market value has been wiped off China Inc since February.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • eBay Earnings: 5 Numbers You Should Know

    Its pool of active buyers shrank, and eBay handled lower volume than it did a year ago. One of eBay's core growth metrics, its pool of active buyers, shrank 2% year over year to mark a sharp turnaround compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, eBay is getting a big boost from its advertising and digital payments offerings, which helped overall revenue rise 11% despite declining volume.

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Activision, Boeing, Carvana, Moderna, Wendy's And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a close look at what it will take to fix Boeing. Other featured articles discuss reliable growth stocks, whether inflation is different this time and who has the early lead in the metaverse. Also, see the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine maker, a real estate investment trust, a video game leader, a fast-food chain and more. "Boeing's Fix-It Job: How the Company Can Win the Future" by Al Root explores why shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the world's larges

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2020, investors have been treated to a record-breaking bounce-back rally. While some investors might be skittish about putting money to work with the market regularly knocking on the door of new highs, history has shown that, if you're a long-term investor who allows their investment thesis to play out, anytime is a great time to buy high-quality stocks. Don't let anyone tell you that brand-name, mega-cap stocks can't deliver big-time returns for investors.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.