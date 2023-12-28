Advertisement
Zhongchao First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.18 loss per share (vs US$0.004 profit in 1H 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$10.4m (up 42% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: US$4.72m (down from US$93.5k profit in 1H 2022).

  • US$0.18 loss per share (down from US$0.004 profit in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Zhongchao shares are down 18% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Zhongchao (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

