U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.25
    +18.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,038.00
    +168.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,618.00
    +59.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.90
    +15.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.30
    +1.16 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.59
    -0.37 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9540
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,290.12
    +152.82 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.68
    -2.99 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.31
    +24.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Zhongchao Inc. Announces Hematological Tumor Patient Management Business to Further Expand to Out-of-Hospital Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), an internet technology company offering healthcare professionals the online healthcare information, professional training and educational services platform and patients the patient management platform, today announced its subsidiary Shanghai Zhongxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhongxin") launches Hematological Tumor Patient Care Center (the "Care Center"), continuing to improve its business ecology in tumor patient management and further expanding to out-of-hospital market. The out-of-hospital market includes extensive online and onsite retail pharmacies and private institutions such as private hospitals and private clinics.

The Care Center provides all-time, all-scenario, and comprehensive out-of-hospital disease management services for hematologic tumor patients, including 1) education and expert lectures to strengthen patients' self-management ability, 2) establishment of disease files, patient follow-up, periodic health and quality-of-life assessment, medication and subsequent visit reminder and the others to enhance patients' adherence to and confidence in treatment, and 3) consultation hotline for immediate information request from patients. In addition, the Care Center provides drug assistance, pathological examination, residual lesion examination, and genetic testing for qualified patients, forming a service ecosystem for out-of-hospital patient management.

As of August 2021, Care Center has cumulatively served nearly 10,000 patients with disease like common hematological tumors (such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma), and rare hematological diseases (such as myelodysplastic syndrome, myelofibrosis, Walden's macroglobulinemia, and POEMS syndrome). More than 3,000 of physicians have provided services for patients through the digital follow-up system on Zhongxin's platform. Physicians can view each patient's medication records, adverse reactions, subsequent visits, and examination results to monitor patient's conditions and medication use and make personalized recommendations to improve patient's mental and physical status, patient's confidence in treatment, and treatment effectiveness and safety.

According to Zhong Jin Qi Xin International Consulting, the number of new cases of hematologic tumors in China is expected to reach 222,000 by 2024, and 247,000 by 2030. Zhongchao's Care Center will be able to assist hematological tumor patients in solving issues during treatment and improving physical recovery. Zhongchao aims to tap the potentially huge hematological tumor market and is always unwavering in its commitment to improving rare disease patients' treatment experience through its patient management services.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company. It provides online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company also operates a platform offering patient management services. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company: Pei Xu, CFO
Email: xupei@mdmooc.org
Phone: +86 21-3220-5987

Investor Relations: Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com
Phone: +1 718-213-7386

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhongchao-inc-announces-hematological-tumor-patient-management-business-to-further-expand-to-out-of-hospital-market-301373163.html

SOURCE Zhongchao Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Johnson & Johnson Are Down 2% Today

    What happened Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are down more than 2% as of 3:25 p.m. EDT Thursday as potential regulation for prescription drug prices becomes clearer. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Moderna Stock Jumped Because It Just Unveiled a Two-in-One Vaccine for Covid and the Flu

    The news came just before the company began an investor event intended to discuss its clinical-development pipeline.

  • Could This Label Expansion Be a Blockbuster for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The EC's approval of Rinvoq for moderate to severe eczema is another step in the right direction for the company.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    What happened  Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 7.8% on Thursday after the drugmaker announced several notable advances during its annual research and development update.  So what Moderna is developing a single-dose vaccine, known as mRNA-1073, that includes boosters against both COVID-19 and seasonal flu.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • The Shares Of Moderna Rally After The Company Introduces Single-Shot Vaccine Booster For Covid And Flu

    The shares of Moderna are up by more than 8% today after the company announced the launch of its single-shot vaccine booster for Covid and flu.

  • The One Sure Sign You May Have Already Had Delta

    There aren't too many "sure things" when it comes to COVID-19—the virus is unpredictable and its symptoms can be vague (and some people who are infected never show symptoms at all). But researchers say one symptom, in particular, is becoming increasingly common with the Delta variant—and it's probably not what you think. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 The Most Common Delta

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Sundial Growers Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading down 2.8% as of 2:35 p.m. EDT, followed by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) with a 3.2% loss, Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) bringing up the rear with a 4.1% decline. Citing a report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal Tuesday, CNN warned that "whether you smoke it, vape it, or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack" -- and that may have investors worried about investing in cannabis right now.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

    The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson&Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Cratered in August

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of drugs for central nervous system disorders, had a seriously rough August. On Aug. 9, Axsome's management revealed that the Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application for the company's lead product candidate, AXS-05, as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. On Aug. 23, the biotech announced that the FDA had missed the drug's scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Aug. 22.

  • Drug that can defeat cancer’s ‘Death Star’ available within weeks

    A “revolutionary” lung cancer drug which stops tumours growing by targeting the so-called “Death Star” gene mutation will be available on the NHS within weeks, it has been announced.

  • Charter School Ditches Mask Mandate After Advice From Doctor Who Called Vaccines ‘Needle Rape’

    Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesJust days before their kids were set to return to classes at Peace Valley Charter School in Boise, Idaho, parents were notified about a major policy change: Students would no longer be required to wear masks, even as new infections began to overwhelm the state.Weeks earlier, on Aug. 16, the school’s board had voted to mandate masks for all students and staff. The abrupt about-face came only after its governing council held a separate virtual meeting that featured several

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Recent Downtrend Continues?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • Amgen Reveals Post-Hoc Data For Its KRAS Inhibitor In Lung Cancer Patients

    Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced results from two analyses of the Phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 trial evaluating Lumakras (sotorasib). Lumakras, a KRASG12C inhibitor, is approved in the U.S. for previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Related Content: Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer. In a post-hoc analysis of 40 patients, Lumakras achieved a 77.5% disease control rate (DCR), similar

  • The 6 new steps Biden is taking to fight the pandemic

    The 6 new steps Biden is taking to fight the pandemic

  • Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Alrea

  • Axcella's First-of-Its-Kind NASH Treatment Shows Promising Early Results in Human Trials

    Image Provided By Pixabay The American Journal of Gastroenterology recently published findings from a clinical study of AXA1125, a groundbreaking potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) developed by Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA). The pioneering clinical-stage biotech company has shown the potential to reset multiple targeted biologies that are dysregulated in patients with complex diseases using proprietary combinations of amino acids and metabolites. AXA1125 combines si

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Why the U.K. Drug Regulator Approved Booster Shots—but the U.S. Is Still Deciding

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said last weekend that Covid-19 booster shots will likely be ready the week of September 20, but the decision still lies with regulators.