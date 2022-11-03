U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.50
    -29.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,012.00
    -166.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,828.50
    -116.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.20
    -14.10 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.91
    -1.09 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,621.70
    -28.30 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.72 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9752
    -0.0067 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.48
    +0.67 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1231
    -0.0160 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0980
    +0.3960 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,142.59
    -292.01 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.46
    -12.69 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.55
    -55.59 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Zhongchao Inc.'s China Operating Entity, Chongqing Xinjiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Obtained Pharmaceutical Trade and Medical Device Operation Licenses, Ready to Enter Into Pharmaceuticals Circulation Market

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases, today announced that one of the China operating entities of which the Company consolidates the financial results with through certain contractual arrangements, Chongqing Xinjiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Xinjiang Pharmaceutical") has obtained a series of pharmaceutical related licenses, which lay a solid foundation for Zhongchao to develop pharmaceutical services and expand to the pharmaceutical market. The Company believes that the operation of Xinjiang Pharmaceutical will further strengthen the upgraded "Medical-Pharmaceutical-Patient" model.

Since the beginning of 2022, embracing the development opportunity of a series of investment promotion of pharmaceutical industry initiated by the Chongqing government, Xinjiang Pharmaceutical has been able to develop rapidly. Xinjiang Pharmaceutical has obtained Pharmaceutical Trade License, Medical Device Trade License, Qualification Certificate for Drug Information Service over the Internet and other related licenses. Xinjiang Pharmaceutical plans to engage in pharmaceutical import and export trade, OME (original equipment manufacturer) production, medical consumables operation, and pharmaceutical internet services, aiming to continuously expand the industry chain and supply chain of the pharmaceutical market in China. Meanwhile, it remains committed to becoming a competitive technology-based pharmaceutical service enterprise.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "The rapid development of Xinjiang Pharmaceutical will further promote our strategy of providing pharmaceutical services for patients with oncology or other major diseases. Over the past ten years, Zhongchao has accumulated abundant resources of medical education and platform and established long-term and stable strategic partnerships with many domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies. We intend to integrate the high-quality resources we own to create a pharmaceutical services system covering the whole industry chain. We aim to not only improve the drug accessibility and affordability for patients but bring in greater social economic benefits."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It conducts operations in China through the contractual arrangements between its wholly owned subsidiary and PRC operating entities. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Pei Xu, CFO
Email: xupei@mdmooc.org
Phone: +86 21-3220-5987

Investor Relations:

Sherry Zheng 
Weitian Group LLC
Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com
Phone: +1 718-213-7386

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhongchao-incs-china-operating-entity-chongqing-xinjiang-pharmaceutical-co-ltd-obtained-pharmaceutical-trade-and-medical-device-operation-licenses-ready-to-enter-into-pharmaceuticals-circulation-market-301666899.html

SOURCE Zhongchao Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Return Trends At Transocean Holdings Bhd (KLSE:TOCEAN) Aren't Appealing

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...

  • Albemarle (ALB) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Albemarle (ALB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.65% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has delivered more than packages over the years -- it's delivered investors huge long-term gains. Rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and excess fulfillment capacity have plagued Amazon, and this has weighed on key metrics such as operating income and free cash flow. Amazon's stock performance reflects the turmoil, but is this decline an opportunity?