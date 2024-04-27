Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (Catalist:5EG) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (Catalist:5EG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Zhongxin Fruit and Juice is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = CN¥5.5m ÷ (CN¥243m - CN¥105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Zhongxin Fruit and Juice has an ROCE of 4.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 7.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's past further, check out this free graph covering Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However it looks like Zhongxin Fruit and Juice might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Another thing to note, Zhongxin Fruit and Juice has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Zhongxin Fruit and Juice is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 375% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

