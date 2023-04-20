Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (Catalist:5EG) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Zhongxin Fruit and Juice (Catalist:5EG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Zhongxin Fruit and Juice is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CN¥15m ÷ (CN¥237m - CN¥106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Zhongxin Fruit and Juice has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Zhongxin Fruit and Juice has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Zhongxin Fruit and Juice Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Zhongxin Fruit and Juice. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 91%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Zhongxin Fruit and Juice thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 45%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

What We Can Learn From Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Zhongxin Fruit and Juice has. And a remarkable 142% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

