Zhongxin Fruit and Juice Limited's (Catalist:5EG) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's (Catalist:5EG) stock is up by a considerable 22% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice is:

4.4% = CN¥6.0m ÷ CN¥135m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.04.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's Earnings Growth And 4.4% ROE

At first glance, Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.2%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Zhongxin Fruit and Juice grew its net income at a significant rate of 32% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Zhongxin Fruit and Juice's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Zhongxin Fruit and Juice fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Zhongxin Fruit and Juice Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Zhongxin Fruit and Juice doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Zhongxin Fruit and Juice certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Zhongxin Fruit and Juice.

