What Is Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings's (HKG:1458) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings (HKG:1458) shares have continued recent momentum with a 34% gain in the last month alone. And the full year gain of 34% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings's P/E of 26.02 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (15.5) P/E for companies in the food industry.

That means that the market expects Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings's earnings per share fell by 36% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 19% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings has net cash of CN¥2.2b. This is fairly high at 20% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings's P/E Ratio

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 26.0, which is above its market average of 10.2. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.4 back then to 26.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

