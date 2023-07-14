Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.03

The board of Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 6th of September, with investors receiving MYR0.03 per share. This means the annual payment is 9.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Zhulian Corporation Berhad Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

EPS is set to fall by 15.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 450%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.12 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.17. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Zhulian Corporation Berhad's EPS has declined at around 15% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Zhulian Corporation Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Zhulian Corporation Berhad (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Zhulian Corporation Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

