Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.03

The board of Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 6th of December, with investors receiving MYR0.03 per share. This makes the dividend yield 9.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for Zhulian Corporation Berhad

Zhulian Corporation Berhad Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

EPS is set to fall by 15.4% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 453%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.12 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.17. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 15% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

We're Not Big Fans Of Zhulian Corporation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Zhulian Corporation Berhad make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Zhulian Corporation Berhad (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Zhulian Corporation Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.