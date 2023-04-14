Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.03

Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 on the 7th of July. This makes the dividend yield 9.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Zhulian Corporation Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 14.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 490%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.12 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.17. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Zhulian Corporation Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 15% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Zhulian Corporation Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Zhulian Corporation Berhad (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

