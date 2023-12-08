Is Zhulian Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:ZHULIAN) Recent Performance Underpinned By Weak Financials?

Zhulian Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ZHULIAN) has had a rough month with its share price down 2.1%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study Zhulian Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zhulian Corporation Berhad is:

4.5% = RM21m ÷ RM468m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Zhulian Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that Zhulian Corporation Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 12% seen by Zhulian Corporation Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Zhulian Corporation Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 23% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Zhulian Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Zhulian Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 119%,Zhulian Corporation Berhad's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Zhulian Corporation Berhad.

In addition, Zhulian Corporation Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, Zhulian Corporation Berhad's performance is quite a big let-down. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Zhulian Corporation Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

