Zib Digital Announces Three Senior Leadership Appointments

The trio of new starters join a female-dominated senior leadership team that includes the Chief Financial Officer, Operations Manager and half of all head of department positions.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2023 / Leading digital marketing agency Melbourne-wide, Zib Digital, has announced three new appointments to its senior leadership team.

Zib Digital

The company is pleased to welcome Nicole Wagenecht as Head of Growth, Monique Parker as an Agency Partner and Catherine Lio at the helm as Chief Operating Officer. The new starters bring a collective 52 years' experience to the business.

Wagenecht is an SEO veteran and member of the first Facebook cohort in America, with extensive experience in the digital marketing industry. Parker is an award-winning marketer and has worked with numerous businesses in improving their online presence. Previous Essendon director Lio has a strong background in digital marketing and has worked with many large-scale clients across various industries.

Zib Digital's Founder and CEO, Chris Knights, expressed his excitement about the new appointments and stated that they would help the agency to continue delivering exceptional results for its clients. He added that the company is always looking for talented individuals who can contribute to its growth and success.

"At Zib Digital, we prioritise getting the best talent in every role and supporting them to do what they do best. This approach has taken our business from strength to strength, and these latest appointments are pivotal to our plans for the year ahead."

The premier SEO agency Melbourne-wide was started by Knights with his brother 12 years ago while playing AFL for the Richmond Tigers.

Following its expansion into global markets, Zib Digital has grown to a team of 140 specialists. The company's culture is deeply ingrained with peak performance lessons derived from its Tiger days, which has resulted in a relationships-first approach that leverages the diverse strengths of individuals within the team.

Story continues

With ambitious goals to kick in 2023, there's still room at the table, said Knights: "We are in fast growth mode, and there is an opportunity for additional, like-minded Partners to join our business in the coming months.

"There's no ceiling on your potential here, and you can create success on your terms while being fully supported by our team. If you're looking for a new challenge, reach out now while the business is in recruitment mode."

To learn more, contact the leaders in SEO Melbourne-wide.

About Zib Digital

As a leading digital marketing agency, Zib Digital has helped grow businesses in a wide variety of industries, both in Australia and internationally through clever online marketing.

Contact Information

Zib Digital

Manager

(03) 8685 9290

SOURCE: Zib Digital

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/746993/Zib-Digital-Announces-Three-Senior-Leadership-Appointments



