U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.50
    -12.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,467.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.50
    -87.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.88
    +4.21 (+5.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.90
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0300
    +0.2330 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,741.56
    -673.77 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.07
    -8.14 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,184.73
    +143.25 (+0.51%)
     

Zib Digital Announces Three Senior Leadership Appointments

Zib Digital AU
·2 min read

The trio of new starters join a female-dominated senior leadership team that includes the Chief Financial Officer, Operations Manager and half of all head of department positions.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2023 / Leading digital marketing agency Melbourne-wide, Zib Digital, has announced three new appointments to its senior leadership team.

Zib Digital
Zib Digital

The company is pleased to welcome Nicole Wagenecht as Head of Growth, Monique Parker as an Agency Partner and Catherine Lio at the helm as Chief Operating Officer. The new starters bring a collective 52 years' experience to the business.

Wagenecht is an SEO veteran and member of the first Facebook cohort in America, with extensive experience in the digital marketing industry. Parker is an award-winning marketer and has worked with numerous businesses in improving their online presence. Previous Essendon director Lio has a strong background in digital marketing and has worked with many large-scale clients across various industries.

Zib Digital's Founder and CEO, Chris Knights, expressed his excitement about the new appointments and stated that they would help the agency to continue delivering exceptional results for its clients. He added that the company is always looking for talented individuals who can contribute to its growth and success.

"At Zib Digital, we prioritise getting the best talent in every role and supporting them to do what they do best. This approach has taken our business from strength to strength, and these latest appointments are pivotal to our plans for the year ahead."

The premier SEO agency Melbourne-wide was started by Knights with his brother 12 years ago while playing AFL for the Richmond Tigers.

Following its expansion into global markets, Zib Digital has grown to a team of 140 specialists. The company's culture is deeply ingrained with peak performance lessons derived from its Tiger days, which has resulted in a relationships-first approach that leverages the diverse strengths of individuals within the team.

With ambitious goals to kick in 2023, there's still room at the table, said Knights: "We are in fast growth mode, and there is an opportunity for additional, like-minded Partners to join our business in the coming months.

"There's no ceiling on your potential here, and you can create success on your terms while being fully supported by our team. If you're looking for a new challenge, reach out now while the business is in recruitment mode."

To learn more, contact the leaders in SEO Melbourne-wide.

About Zib Digital

As a leading digital marketing agency, Zib Digital has helped grow businesses in a wide variety of industries, both in Australia and internationally through clever online marketing.

Contact Information

Zib Digital
Manager
(03) 8685 9290

SOURCE: Zib Digital

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746993/Zib-Digital-Announces-Three-Senior-Leadership-Appointments

Recommended Stories

  • Arbitrum Foundation Pledges New Votes, No 'Near-Term" ARB Sales Amid Community Revolt

    The Arbitrum Foundation issued a mea culpa after its contentious premiere governance vote backfired.

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Pr

  • Endeavor Group Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Prices on EVsThe entertai

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Revives Old Banking Dream in Pursuing $250 Billion Twitter Valuation

    Behind the billionaire’s gamble to turn Twitter into a company worth more than 10 times its current valuation is an idea he has hung on to for more than two decades: digital banking.

  • Oil jumps $5/bbl as surprise OPEC+ output cuts jolt markets

    Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday. The group known as OPEC+ had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2 million bpd until December at its monthly meeting on Monday.

  • Customers Have All But Stopped Pulling Deposits from Small Banks

    After the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, customers pulled $185 billion from small banks, the largest weekly loss on record. The bleeding all but stopped a week later.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.

  • Dead Battery? Ford Has a Plan to Send Drones to the Rescue.

    Ford Motor has a unique solution to that problem and one that illustrates how car companies are adapting improving technology to improve drivers’ lives. Ford (ticker: F) was issued a patent earlier this week for a “system including a computer programmed to actuate a plurality of drones to first establish one or more electrical connections there between and then to provide a jump start to a vehicle.” Ford can jump a dead battery with a drone.

  • Media giants slash costs, point to 'peak' losses in streaming

    The stock market wiped a whopping $500 billion-plus in market capitalization from the world's biggest media, cable, and entertainment giants in 2022.

  • Benefit claimants ‘job ghosting’ employers with fake applications

    Unemployed workers are “job ghosting” companies with fake applications so they can continue to receive benefits, one of Britain's biggest employers has claimed.

  • Virgin Orbit runs low on cash, ByteDance pushes a TikTok replacement, and Canoo settles with the SEC

    For the uninitiated, WiR is where TechCrunch recaps all the tech news that took place for the week. Crash and burn: Virgin Orbit is laying off around 85% of its workforce in order to further reduce expenses after the troubled space company said it was unable to secure additional funding to keep it afloat. The news, which Virgin Orbit filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, comes just two weeks after the company furloughed all employees and entered an "operational pause" in order to find more cash.

  • I'm Self-Employed. How Can I Save For Retirement?

    As a self-employed worker or small business owner, your list of responsibilities never ends. Managing your taxes, training new hires and scaling your business can be time-consuming – but what about saving for retirement? Entrepreneurs can aim for comfort and relaxation … Continue reading → The post How to Save for Retirement When Self-Employed appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Survive CFTC’s Binance Crackdown

    You might have expected the CFTC's laundry list of allegations against Binance to tank crypto prices. But that's not what happened.

  • China's Huawei partners with more automakers to produce Aito EVs

    China's Huawei Technologies is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars, the company's senior executive said on Saturday, in a move to expand its presence in the auto industry. Huawei will team up with Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group in jointly developing and manufacturing Aito-branded vehicles, Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, said at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing. Huawei, which has already a partnership with Seres Group to make Aito cars, plans a series of models including SUVs, sedans and multipurpose vehicles under the Aito brand, Yu added.

  • Hong Kong’s Crypto Ambitions Get a Boost From U.S. Crackdown

    Hong Kong’s attempt to attract cryptocurrency companies is getting help from an intensifying crackdown by U.S. regulators.

  • From stability to consolidation to the big crunch, here are the 3 questions every small business owner is asking about the banking system

    The bank crisis could spark a credit crunch that will rock the economy. It'll be a major test for small businesses.