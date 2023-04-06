As AI-generated content becomes more common, Google has introduced new guidelines for SEO to ensure the quality and relevance of search results.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / In early February, Google released new guidelines for AI-produced content. According to the leading SEO agency Sydney wide, Zib Digital, using AI as a tool to create valuable content won't result in a penalty from Google. The problem is that it's enticing to use these tools the wrong way. Like any tool, ChatGPT and its competitors are just that - tools that require humans to leverage them.

Zib Digital

Zib Digital explains that Google's guidelines specify that regardless of how content is produced, it needs to be original, high quality, people-first content that provides value to the reader and is not created solely for the purpose of manipulating ranking in search results. Google has stated that it will penalise websites that use AI to create low-quality or spammy content.

To optimise AI-generated content for SEO, Zib Digital says businesses should focus on creating content that meets Google's new guidelines. This includes using relevant keywords and phrases, ensuring the content is easy to read and understand and providing value to the reader. It is also important to ensure that the content is unique and not duplicated from other sources.

As the leaders in SEO Sydney wide, Zib Digital specialises in helping businesses optimise their content for SEO. With a highly experienced in-house team of 60+ SEO experts, Zib Digital's SEO service includes keyword research, content creation and on and off page optimisation. The team includes skilled copywriters who have the expertise to create high quality, relevant content using AI as a baseline. They have the know-how to develop valuable inputs, provide good source information and add their unique skills and research to refine the content to make it truly unique and valuable.

By working with a reputable SEO agency like Zib Digital, businesses can optimise their content for SEO and improve their search engine rankings. To learn more about the premier digital marketing agency Sydney wide, contact Zib Digital.

About Zib Digital

As a leading digital marketing agency, Zib Digital has helped grow businesses in a wide variety of industries, both in Australia and internationally, through clever online marketing.

