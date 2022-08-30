Zib Digital Explains the Importance of Adapting Digital Marketing Strategies to Align With Post-Pandemic Consumer Behaviours

The pandemic has triggered a fundamental and possibly permanent shift in how consumers spend time online. Marketers need to adapt their digital marketing strategies to reflect these changes.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading digital marketing agency in New Zealand, Zib Digital, as the pandemic eases, hybrid work has become the norm and the lines between 'work life' and 'personal life' activities has been blurred. The blending of work and personal lives has changed consumer behaviours, and marketers must adjust to this new reality or risk missing their audience.

As the top SEO company points out, businesses must re-evaluate their platforms, buyer personas and budget allocations. Running on marketing auto-pilot will no longer cut it, with research revealing consumers are spending more time than ever online and regularly use their work tools for personal tasks. The study identified that most people spend time during the workday researching high-consideration purchases such as financial products, holidays, appliances and luxury goods.

A generic approach, lacking empathy and compassion just won't cut it anymore, advises Zib Digital. People are more adept at identifying when a brand is being authentic and genuine and an overly 'salesy' approach will drive potential customers away. People are now seeking more personalised experiences from brands that target their specific needs.

Marketers that adapt their strategies to reflect the changes in consumer behaviour will have a competitive edge, explains Zib Digital. Understanding the mindset of the customer and behaviours on their buying journey are crucial elements of a successful marketing strategy. Focusing on the customer journey is critical as people are more likely to become repeat customers if they have a good experience when communicating with a brand and may potentially become a spokesperson for the brand. Investing in a multichannel strategy will improve the overall customer experience, as long as there is consistent brand image and messaging across all platforms.

Remaining agile when it comes to digital marketing in NZ will help businesses stay ahead of the competition. To discuss strategies with the leaders in digital marketing and the SEO Agency NZ-wide, contact Zib Digital today.

