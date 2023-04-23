Zib Digital Reveals the Latest Trends in Paid and Earned Media

Employing a strategy that utilises both paid and earned media can provide businesses with the opportunity to take advantage of distinct targeting capabilities and effectively engage a substantial audience.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2023 / Zib Digital, the leading digital marketing agency Brisbane-wide, has recently revealed the latest trends in paid and earned media. The agency, which has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for its clients, has identified key factors that businesses and marketers should keep in mind to optimise their strategies.

Zib Digital

According to Zib Digital, the focus on video advertising has increased significantly. With the rise of platforms like TikTok and YouTube, marketers are leveraging videos to create brand awareness and build a connection with their audience. There has also been a shift toward programmatic advertising, which allows businesses to reach their audience in real-time.

As Google phases out third-party cookies, Zib Digital says the focus has now shifted towards building and maintaining a robust first-party database. Opting for comprehensive data organisation platforms that integrate multiple technologies to help marketing teams obtain the desired results is the way forward. To effectively gather, share and act on data and insights, integrations such as Google Analytics, CRM and DMP (Data Management Platform) are essential.

The importance of earned media cannot be overstated and Zib Digital has identified some key trends in this space. User-generated content (UGC) typically refers to video content, although it can also include pictures. Unlike branded content, UGC is created by customers themselves. As the leading SEO agency Brisbane-wide explains, this can take the form of product reviews, testimonial videos, unboxing videos, product demos and more. Examples include TikTok videos created by influencers and product-related content shared on Instagram. UGC is expected to be a key focus for marketers in 2023, owing to its perceived authenticity which allows businesses to reach their target audience in a more engaging way.

Story continues

Implementing an omnichannel marketing approach is a highly effective method for achieving a cohesive customer experience across various channels. By enabling customers to seamlessly transition from one channel to another while receiving a consistent message, Zib Digital says it is possible to establish a more loyal customer base and enhance the overall effectiveness of marketing efforts.

As the leaders in digital marketing and SEO Brisbane-wide, Zib Digital's focus on innovation and customer-centric approach has helped it deliver exceptional results for clients.

To learn more, contact Zib Digital.

About Zib Digital

As a leading digital marketing agency, Zib Digital has helped grow businesses in a wide variety of industries, both in Australia and internationally, through clever online marketing.

Contact Information

Zib Digital

Manager

(03) 8685 9290

SOURCE: Zib Digital

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750139/Zib-Digital-Reveals-the-Latest-Trends-in-Paid-and-Earned-Media



