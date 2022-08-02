Zicix Corporation

ZICIX Corporation to Develop P2A Hospital Project in Senegal

P2A Hospital Project consisting of 300 hospital beds and 250 hotel dormitory rooms, with a proposed project cost of about $160 million

ZICIX Corporation to Develop P2A Hospital Project in Senegal

P2A Hospital Project consisting of 300 hospital beds and 250 hotel dormitory rooms, with a proposed project cost of about $160 million

Carson City, NV, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX), having previously acquired CTIP-FII for the purpose of several infrastructure development projects, has announced an investing partner Société Générale Bank. Société Générale Bank is located in Senegal and will invest in the P2A Hospital Project consisting of 300 hospital beds and 250 hotel dormitory rooms, with a proposed project cost of about $160 million.

The P2A Hospital Project also consists of a 5 Mega Watt Solar Energy Project to be established in Dakar, Senegal. The President of the P2A Hospital Project, Dr. Alioune Badara Faye, is currently serving as the Head of the Department of Medical Imaging and Medico Technical in one of the largest hospitals in France.

ZICIX President, Fernando Sopot, assisted by ZICIX Vice President of Operation, Emmanual Oluwehuje have provided development studies and other supporting documents to Société Générale Bank to receive the funding for the P2A Hospital Project. The land for development has been secured by Dr. Faye in conjunction with the Polyclinique de L’Amitie et de L’Alliance (P2A) in Dakar. In the interim, a Family Medical Center will be opened to provide medical health services to the public until the completion of the P2A Hospital Project.

The project is being designed by a well-known architectural firm whose expertise is in providing architectural and engineering design for hospitals, as commissioned by Dr. Faye. The architectural firm, ARCHION Architects, is led by its Principal Architect Daniel A. Lichauco.

About the Corporations:

Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

Story continues

CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) is a private investment and project development company, involved in undertaking development projects for both the Government and the Private Sectors respectively. CTIP-FII designs and brings the right financial engineering to project owners and creditors to fund development undertakings and permanent mortgage. www.ctip- fii.com

Polyclinique de L’Amitie et de L’Alliance (P2A) is a corporation engaged in the development and operation of hospitals and satellite medical offices in Africa.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, follow us on Twitter @ZICIXCorp or call 830.331.0031 and visit http://www.ctip-fii.com

Attachments



