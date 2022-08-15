New Ziebart Car Care Center Brings "That New Car Feeling" to Highland

Local Husband & Wife Team Combine Unique Skills to Open New Automotive Franchise

HIGHLAND, Mich., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping vehicles looking new, extending their life and ensuring the highest resale value are three of the many reasons Ziebart products and services continue to be in high demand around the world. Now, the 60 plus year-old global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services will serve the Highland-area community with a new, locally-owned franchise at 2388 E Highland Rd. in Highland Charter Township.

The new Ziebart is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Sophia and Ben Moeller, residents of Novi.

The new Ziebart is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Sophia and Ben Moeller, residents of Novi. Ben, a car enthusiast from a young age with a passion for modifying vehicles, has a bachelor's degree [from Purdue] and master's degree in Mechanical Engineering [from Oakland University] and comes from a long line of entrepreneurs. Sophia, who holds an MBA from The University of Michigan Ross School of Business, works at the university as the Associate Director of International Giving and Engagement for Greater China. Each eager to own and operate their own business, the couple decided to combine Sophia's strong business and marketing skills with Ben's extensive automotive background to open a new Ziebart location.

Backed by 60+ years of experience, the sleek new Ziebart in Highland offers the community complete vehicle protection solutions, including:

Rust Protection

Undercoating

Spray-on Bed Liner

Interior and Exterior Detailing

Paint Correction

Paint Protection

Window Tint

Automotive Films

Truck & Automotive Accessories

"Whenever we ask people how long they plan on keeping their vehicle – they often say as long as possible. We're excited that our products and services will help them keep their vehicles looking like new longer, inside and out," Sophia Moeller said. "When we were looking to open our own automotive franchise, we wanted to be affiliated with a brand with a brand we believe in". Ziebart is known for supporting its customers' pride in vehicle ownership with the highest-quality products, services and exceptional workmanship. We are proud to bring Ziebart to the Highland community."

Ziebart is open from 8-5 ET Monday through Friday, and 9-1 on Saturdays. For more information and a full list of service offerings, please visit https://www.ziebart.com/highland or call (248) 466-3388.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers, in 36 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ziebart-car-care-center-brings-that-new-car-feeling-to-highland-301605351.html

SOURCE Ziebart