U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.33 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,968.20
    -416.12 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

ZIF granted a US Patent for Streaming MIB Data using SNMP

Zero Incident Framework (ZIF)
·2 min read

The AIOps platform, Zero Incident Framework (ZIF) employs this new communication methodology in its ‘Discover’ module

Princeton, NJ, Sept. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIFTM (https://zif.ai/) has been granted yet another patent by the US Patent Office (Patent number US 10,986,213 B2) (Ref:USPTO link https://bit.ly/3ze8xDZ) in the field of Communication over Networks. The Discover module in ZIFTM deploys this patented method to collect data from the endpoints. This invention send MIB (Management Information Base) data from SNMP agents to an SNMP manager in the most efficient way by sending only differential data instead of the entire data.


ZIF granted a US Patent for Streaming MIB Data using SNMP

There have been many attempts by various inventors to address some of the challenges in the communication of SNMP data between agents and Manager. But none of them addressed the inefficient way of transmitting SNMP data. This invention caters to an SNMP proxy sending only differential MIB data whenever polled.

“Thanks to this new method of SNMP communication, we can achieve maximum throughput and the best efficiency in the discovery of devices.” said Suresh Kumar Ramasamy, Product Engineering leader, ZIFTM.

Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS, said, “Our relentless search to make our AIOps platform ZIFTM complete and independent lands us to this invention. The decision to add Discovery functionality into ZIF has led to this invention. There are more to come.”

You can view the patent details here: https://zif.ai/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Patented_ZIF_Capability_Network_Management.pdf

About ZIF & GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS’ AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. ZIFTM, an on-premise and SaaS solution, enables IT deliver high performing systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIFTM’s Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity.

CONTACT

Anand Paramasamy

116 Village Blvd,

Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609.951.2256

anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com




Recommended Stories

  • Restaurant etiquette debate: Should you add a tip when you order takeout food?

    More than half of Americans (56%) started tipping more for restaurant food last year, according to a new Bank of America survey. Should you join them?

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Former Theranos Chemist Says Elizabeth Holmes Was Aware of Testing Failures

    Surekha Gangakhedkar testified in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that she left the blood-testing startup because its flawed machines were being rushed out.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • China’s Billionaires Are Losing Billions Fast

    Grocers already squirreling away Thanksgiving turkeys, Invesco reportedly in merger talks with State Street’s asset management business, Biden reframes his economic agenda as tax relief for working families, and other news to start your day.

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • Sears just reminded us all it's a zombie retailer

    Sears is waving goodbye to its home market of Illinois.

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • Green Welfare for the Rich

    Democrats plus up the EV tax credit—and more for union-made cars.

  • Chicago gas station owners say city inspectors shutting them down for minor violations and ‘racist reasons’

    Multiple gas station and convenience store owners across Chicago are calling on the City Council to investigate what they allege are mass shutdowns of their businesses as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strategy to reduce violence. At a news conference earlier this week, about 15 owners gathered at the shuttered Falcon Fuel station in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side. They alleged ...

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Europe Faces Bleak Winter Energy Crisis Years in the Making

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is bracing for a tough winter as an energy crisis that’s been years in the making leaves the continent relying on the vagaries of the weather.Faced with surging gas and electricity prices, countries from the U.K. to Germany will need to count on mild temperatures to get through the heating season. Europe is short of gas and coal and if the wind doesn’t blow, the worst-case scenario could play out: widespread blackouts that force businesses and factories to shut.The unpreced

  • Oil Ends Week On Bullish Note As Outages Persist

    Oil prices are on track to close the week with a gain, although a stronger dollar and increasing OPEC+ supply are keeping prices in check

  • Why 401(k) plans should offer ESG options

    Forty years ago, the IRS started allowing tax-deferred salary deductions, marking the birth of 401(k) retirement plans. It’s time we fixed the retirement plan rules to recognize this generational shift. Millennials, together with Generation Z, often think about the use of money differently from previous generations.

  • Breaking down the best tax-free income vehicles when planning for retirement

    Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners Managing Director, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the best tax-free, low-tax income vehicles for retirement.&nbsp;