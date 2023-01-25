U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,070.56
    +10.13 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,978.08
    +28.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,621.71
    +109.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.46
    +8.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.38
    -1.63 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.60
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.30 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    +0.0250 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8040
    -0.3490 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,080.03
    +58.12 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.66
    +9.65 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,765.15
    +4.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.56
    +19.81 (+0.07%)
     

Ziff Davis to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings

·1 min read

NEW YORK, January 25, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) will release its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Additionally, Ziff Davis invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Call at 8:30AM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Richter, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's web site at ziffdavis.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.

What:

Ziff Davis, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Call

When:

Earnings Release on February 15, 2023, at 6:00PM (ET)

Earnings Call on February 16, 2023, at 8:30AM (ET)

Where:

www.ziffdavis.com or dial in at (844) 985-2014

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@ziffdavis.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.ziffdavis.com.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005198/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright
Ziff Davis, Inc.
(212) 503-5247
investor@ziffdavis.com

Recommended Stories

  • Amgen (AMGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Amgen (AMGN) closed the most recent trading day at $254.88, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session.

  • Lucid stock soars amid Saudi buyout speculation

    Lucid (LCID) shares soared as much as 88% on Friday and were repeatedly halted for volatility following speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering buying a remaining stake in the luxury electric vehicle startup.

  • Nio Stock Plunged 69% in 2022. Is It a Buy for 2023?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), a stock that rode the electric vehicle (EV) hype in 2021, turned out to be among the biggest losers in 2022 -- it plunged 69% last year. At current prices, Nio could be a rare opportunity to buy a growth stock in a fast-growing industry. Here are the three biggest reasons why Nio stock is a solid buy right now for 2023.

  • Lucid Stock Soars. Here’s What Is Happening.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Lucid soared Friday, a move that is being attributed to unconfirmed rumors that the company could be acquired. Lucid (LCID) stock started moving just after noon Friday, and had nearly doubled, to $17.

  • AT&T Stock Looks Cheap, but There's a Big Problem

    AT&T (NYSE: T) reported earnings this week, and while there was steady growth, a high dividend yield, and strong cash flow, the company continues to pay the price for previous investments. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Jon Quast discuss the company's operations and why they're hesitant to buy the stock.

  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 26, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the Valero’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now […]

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Rocketing Higher Today

    Through the close of yesterday's trading session, shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) seemed to be on track end the week lower than they began. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, shares of Canoo are up 8.5%, having retreated from their earlier rise of 13.4%. After the market closed yesterday, Canoo announced that Ken Manget had been appointed chief financial officer, replacing Ramesh Murthy, who had served as the interim CFO.

  • Intel CEO on earnings: ‘I’m committed to see this turnaround through’

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the expectations for next quarter, inventory adjustments, demand in the PC market, and the outlook for Intel.

  • Investors Heavily Search Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a money machine for his shareholders since taking the reins in 1965. Through this past weekend, he's presided over a nearly 3,800,000% increase in the value of Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A).

  • Intel CEO: 'We are committed to the dividend'

    Intel's turnaround hits another snag. CEO Pat Gelsinger sits down with Yahoo Finance.

  • Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $51 Billion in 48 Hours

    Asia's richest man is rocked by a U.S. short-seller's allegations of fraud and money laundering.

  • Is SoFi Stock a Buy?

    Let's see if some analysis can provide the answer to whether or not investors should consider SoFi stock right now. Today, while student financing remains a major part of its business, it offers a broad array of services, such as personal banking, investing, credit cards, and mortgages.

  • Chevron stock slides amid news of $75 billion repurchase program, Q4 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Chevron shares following a disappointing earnings report and the energy company's stock buyback program.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More of One of Its CEO's Favorite Stocks

    Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 41% over the past year and 76% from its February 2021 peak.

  • First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -18.10% and 5%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Could Be a Good Time to Buy Cybersecurity Stocks; Here Are 2 Names With Promising Growth Potential

    In today’s digital world, there will always be a need for cybersecurity. Too many of our essential systems, everything from the upper levels of government and finance to the automation systems that run the traffic lights, depend on online connections for us to ignore the basics of securing our computer networks. Recent events, including the ongoing questions about election integrity, deep macroeconomic volatility, and the Russian war in Ukraine, have simply underscored the importance of cybersec

  • Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Just Tanked. Here's What to Do About It.

    On Jan. 18, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) dropped a bombshell with its operating and investment activity update for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Now, the company's difficulties are clearly much larger than in July 2022, when its tenant Kings Garden defaulted, spooking investors. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Innovative Industrial Properties makes money by doing sale-leaseback transactions in which it pays cash for cannabis cultivation real estate and then inks a lease for the space's former owner, turning it into a rent-paying tenant.

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.66

    The board of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ( NYSE:SMG ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.66 per share...

  • Eli Lilly (LLY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Higher demand for its key drugs is likely to have offset generic competition for several other drugs and may have boosted Lilly's (LLY) fourth-quarter sales.