Ziff Davis to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings

NEW YORK, January 31, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) will release its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Additionally, Ziff Davis invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call at 8:30AM ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Richter, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's web site at ziffdavis.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.

What: Ziff Davis, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Release and Call When: Earnings Release on February 21, 2024, at 6:00PM (ET) Earnings Call on February 22, 2024, at 8:30AM (ET) Where: www.ziffdavis.com or dial in at (844) 985-2014

Questions for the Earnings Call will be taken via email at investor@ziffdavis.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the live audio Webcast. If you are unable to join the live call/webcast, the audio recording and presentation materials will be archived at www.ziffdavis.com.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

