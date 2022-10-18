U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,700.47
    -19.51 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,508.71
    -15.09 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,688.00
    -84.41 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.51
    +0.69 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.40
    -16.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.21 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    -0.0079 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0920
    +0.0940 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1261
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7490
    +0.5620 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,210.57
    -393.76 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.39
    -1.29 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,927.84
    -8.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Ziff Davis to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

·1 min read

NEW YORK, October 18, 2022--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) will release its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Additionally, Ziff Davis invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call at 8:30AM ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Richter, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's web site at ziffdavis.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.

What:

Ziff Davis, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Call

When:

Earnings Release on November 8, 2022, at 6:00PM (ET)

Earnings Call on November 9, 2022, at 8:30AM (ET)

Where:

www.ziffdavis.com or dial in at (844) 985-2014

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@ziffdavis.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.ziffdavis.com.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005226/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright
Ziff Davis, Inc.
(212) 503-5247
investor@ziffdavis.com

Recommended Stories

  • More Likely to Double First: Teladoc or Novavax?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have traveled a similar road. Investors bet on Teladoc winning more and more customers as people avoided crowds and turned to virtual medical visits. Investors worried that Teladoc's successes wouldn't last beyond the pandemic.

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • Why A Quarterly Beat, Guidance Boost Didn't Stoke Abbott Laboratories Stock

    Abbott enjoyed a third-quarter beat thanks, in part, to its Covid tests. But those sales are expected to peter out, and ABT stock slumped.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Tesla set to report earnings after Wednesday's close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out Tesla's stock before its latest earnings report is due out tomorrow.

  • Tesla Q2 earnings preview: It's all about demand

    It will be another big quarter for Tesla, and the markets overall, when the EV giant reports Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) 11% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Generac stock tumbles toward 2-year low after big profit and sales misses, lowered outlook

    Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. sank 10.7% toward a more than two-year low in premarket trading Wednesday, after the maker of home and industrial power systems reported third-quarter profit and sales that fell well below expectations and cut its full-year outlook, citing disappointing residential sales. Net income fell to $58 million, or 83 cents a share, from $132 million, or $1.93 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 missed the Fac

  • Is Tilray Brands Planning More Acquisitions?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is eyeing lots of growth in the years ahead in the Canadian, U.S., and European pot markets. The cannabis producer is the largest one in Canada, but a lack of legalization in other parts of the world is limiting its growth today, with the company's top line struggling in recent quarters to give growth-oriented investors much of a reason to buy its shares. Earlier this month, Tilray reported its first-quarter numbers for its fiscal 2023 (ended Aug. 31).

  • Olaplex Stock Hits Record Low as Hair-Care Company Cut Sales Forecast

    The company now expects full-year sales to be up to $711 million versus $826 million earlier. The stock lost nearly half of its value.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • What Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Broadcom Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Netflix stock jumps after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Netflix's latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth.

  • IBM’s Earnings Will Be the Latest Read on Tech Spending. Expect Some Mess.

    IBM is set to provide investors with a fresh look at the state of enterprise technology spending when it reports third-quarter financial results late Wednesday. There is growing concern that tighter corporate IT spending will pressure results across the enterprise technology landscape. Corporate personal computer sales are slowing and there has been a flurry of cautious commentary from the software sector as some projects get pushed out and more deals draw closer scrutiny from boards and senior management.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shareholders have earned a 18% CAGR over the last five years

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.