Ziff Davis Appoints Kate Gutman as EVP, General Manager, of its Technology Media Businesses

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), has named Kate Gutman Executive Vice President, General Manager, of its technology media group, which includes PCMag, Mashable, Lifehacker, and Spiceworks. She will report to Steve Horowitz, president of Ziff Davis’ Technology and Shopping Division.

"We’re extremely excited to have Kate joining Ziff Davis to oversee our category-leading tech properties," Horowitz said. "Her experience in leading editorial organizations, building audiences, and driving diversified revenue growth makes her an ideal person to propel innovation and extend the reach of our influential brands."

In her previous role as Senior Vice President of Content Ventures at Gannett, Ms. Gutman led a portfolio of digital growth businesses and new ventures with a mission to help attract new audiences, grow organic revenue, and expand traditional revenue streams through areas including affiliate commerce, video, brand licensing, and new subscription products.

Prior to Gannett, Ms. Gutman led the digital business for A+E Television Networks International and was responsible for growing the company’s digital revenue via content distribution business, launching its first international SVOD service, and relaunching the History En Espanol TV channel domestically.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Gutman also held senior digital and business strategy roles at Reader's Digest/Trusted Brands, Rodale, Bertelsmann, and Lagardère Group. Ms. Gutman is a graduate of Columbia University, where she received her M.B.A. in management and her B.A. in economics.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

