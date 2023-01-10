U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,096.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,477.25
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.41
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.10
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7300
    -0.6950 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,152.10
    +710.96 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.35
    +17.64 (+4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Ziff Davis Appoints Stephen Bye as President of its Connectivity Division

·2 min read

NEW YORK, January 10, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) announced the appointment of Stephen Bye as President of its Connectivity division. He will report to Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis, and will be part of Ziff Davis’ executive leadership team, overseeing Ookla, Ekahau, RootMetrics, and related properties. His first day at Ziff Davis will be January 23, 2023.

Mr. Bye is a broadband and wireless industry veteran, currently serving as the Chief Commercial Officer of DISH Network’s facilities-based wireless network business. He has been instrumental in the development and deployment of DISH’s standalone 5G network. Prior to DISH, Mr. Bye was CEO of Connectivity Wireless, a provider of carrier-grade in-building and venue-based wireless systems. Previously, he was the President of C Spire, a regional wireless and broadband provider.

Mr. Bye also served as the Chief Technology Officer of Sprint where he was responsible for the deployment of its LTE-based network. He also held senior roles at Cox Communications, AT&T, Optus Communications, and Telstra.

Mr. Bye holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Hons.) in electrical engineering from the University of Tasmania (Australia) and a Bachelor of Science degree (Hons.) in banking and finance from the London School of Economics (UK).

"Stephen is a visionary in the telecommunications industry with three decades of experience across wireless, cable, and wireline providers," said Mr. Shah. "He’s ideally suited to lead our Connectivity business which is a premier provider of network and service intelligence, network design and optimization, and connectivity insights."

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005142/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright
Ziff Davis, Inc.
(212) 503-5247
press@ziffdavis.com

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • TSMC Q4 profit rises 78%, helped by advanced chip sales

    Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted a 78% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, posting yet another quarterly record, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, saw net profit for October-December hit a record T$295.9 billion ($9.72 billion) from T$166.2 billion a year earlier.

  • Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Preliminary Revenues Top Expectations

    Amarin Corporation (AMRN) expects to generate total revenues in the range of $88-$90 million in fourth-quarter 2022. Share price rises following the announcement.

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • 12 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best up-and–coming stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now. 2022 has been the worst year for growth stocks, and stocks in general, since 2008. The runaway inflation we had […]

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Supersized Bet: $1 Billion for a Bitcoin Miner on the Kazakh Steppe

    Genesis Digital, rigged to consume a small city’s worth of electricity in Kazhakstan, is one of the largest assets in the FTX-Alameda wreckage. Extracting value from it could prove difficult.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock, According to DBS

    It’s safe to say most investors did not foresee shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shedding 50% of their value last year but that’s how it panned out in 2022’s market rout. However, 2023 is off to a decent start with the stock showing year-to-date gains of 13%. Sachin Mittal – Head of Telecom, Media and Technology Research of Singapore banking giant DBS – thinks there are enough reasons for Amazon to keep pushing ahead and points to several elements of its multi-thronged business that will help to d

  • Traders Lose Trust in CPI Data Security in Wake of Volume Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders from New York to Chicago to London will be glued to their screens Thursday morning waiting for the latest consumer price index reading from the Labor Department, which is due at 8:30 a.m. in Washington. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau S

  • GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Jumps After Company Releases Guidance

    GE HealthCare Technologies' shares rose Wednesday after the company issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and forecasted continued organic revenue growth in the year ahead. The company, which [completed its spinoff](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-04-2023/card/ge-healthcare-spinoff-starts-trading-WpvaxRCwO5Vfht5JyHEo) from General Electric last week, said it expects 2023 organic revenue to grow by 5% to 7% from 2022 levels. In 2022, organic revenue grew by

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rallies Into CPI Inflation Report; Amazon Leads Megacaps

    The stock market rallied again, with investors betting on a tame CPI inflation report Thursday. Amazon led megacaps higher.

  • UBS Says These 2 Stocks Offer Attractive Risk-Reward Right Now — Here’s Why

    Risk and reward should be on every investor’s mind right now, and for good reason. The risks of market investing are piling up; according to Nadia Lovell, senior US equity strategist with UBS, we’re almost certain to see a recession hit this year. The chance of a hard downturn, in her view, is somewhat mitigated by a hot labor market and an excess in consumer savings – but even so, Lovell believes that the S&P 500 will drop to 3,700 this year before rebounding to 4,000 by year’s end. Lovell sees