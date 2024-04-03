Advertisement
Ziff Davis Completes One Acquisition in Q1 2024

Business Wire
·1 min read

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) announced today that it completed one acquisition in the first quarter of 2024.

The acquisition listed below grows Ziff Davis’ global customer base, provides access to new markets and expands the company’s product lineup.

TDS Gift Cards (equity)

Shopping (USA)

Terms of the individual acquisition were not disclosed, and the financial impact to Ziff Davis is not expected to be material with respect to the acquisition.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403807970/en/

Contacts

Alan Steier
Investor Relations
Ziff Davis, Inc.
investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright
Corporate Communications
Ziff Davis, Inc.
press@ziffdavis.com

