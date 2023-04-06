U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Ziff Davis Completes One Acquisition in Q1 2023

Business Wire
·1 min read

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), announced today that it completed one acquisition in the first quarter of 2023.

The acquisition listed below grows Ziff Davis’ global customer base, provides access to new markets and expands the company’s product lineup. The acquisition includes:

Lifehacker (asset)

Technology (USA)

Terms of the individual acquisition were not disclosed, and the financial impact to Ziff Davis is not expected to be material with respect to the acquisition.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005090/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright
Ziff Davis, Inc.
(212) 503-5247
investor@ziffdavis.com