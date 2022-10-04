U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Ziff Davis Completes Two Acquisitions in Q3 2022

·1 min read

NEW YORK, October 04, 2022--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), announced today that it completed two acquisitions in the third quarter of 2022.

The acquisitions listed below grow Ziff Davis’ global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand the company’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

1TwentyFour (asset)

Entertainment (USA)

CellRebel (equity)

Connectivity (Sweden)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to Ziff Davis is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005109/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright
Ziff Davis, Inc.
(212) 503-5247
investor@ziffdavis.com

