Ziff Davis Insiders Added US$915k Of Stock To Their Holdings \

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ziff Davis

The CEO, President & Director Vivek Shah made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$589k worth of shares at a price of US$58.86 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$67.15. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 14.94k shares for US$915k. But they sold 4.73k shares for US$413k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Ziff Davis insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Ziff Davis Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Ziff Davis insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$815k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Ziff Davis

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.6% of Ziff Davis shares, worth about US$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ziff Davis Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Ziff Davis we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ziff Davis you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

