Ziff Davis Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$814.9k

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Ziff Davis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director Vivek Shah bought US$589k worth of shares at a price of US$58.86 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$65.40. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Ziff Davis insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ziff Davis insiders own about US$49m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ziff Davis Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ziff Davis shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Ziff Davis and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ziff Davis.

