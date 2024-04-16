Ziff Davis Issues 2023 ESG Report and 2023 DEI Report

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today issued its annual Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report for 2023 and its annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Report for 2023.

The ESG Report describes Ziff Davis’ approach to key ESG topics, sharing results that Ziff Davis achieved across its businesses last year. It details progress the company has made in operating more sustainably, including receiving validation of its science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and participating in CDP, widely considered to be the gold standard in environmental reporting. The report also describes contributions Ziff Davis made to the communities in which it operates, and enhancements to its comprehensive data privacy and security and corporate governance practices.

The DEI Report contains the latest update on the company’s employee demographics and the actions Ziff Davis is taking to build a more representative and inclusive workforce, including new and expanded benefits and programs that increase networking, learning, and professional development opportunities for employees.

"In 2023, we took important steps to reduce Ziff Davis’ environmental footprint and to make our company more representative and inclusive," said Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis. "We thank our employees worldwide for taking action through volunteering and participating in our company’s many programs and charitable activities, and for being at the heart of our efforts to foster a great workplace."

View Ziff Davis’ 2023 ESG Report at https://bit.ly/ZiffDavis2023ESGReport.

View Ziff Davis’ 2023 DEI Report at https://bit.ly/ZiffDavis2023DEIReport.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

