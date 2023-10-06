Ziff Davis' (NASDAQ:ZD one-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 17% loss

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) share price slid 17% over twelve months. That's well below the market return of 13%. Looking at the longer term, the stock is down 14% over three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Ziff Davis isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Ziff Davis had to report a 73% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 17% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Ziff Davis' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 13% in the last year, Ziff Davis shareholders lost 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.2% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ziff Davis that you should be aware of.

