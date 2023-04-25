U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in May

Business Wire
·1 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in May.

Details of the conference are as follows:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: The Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA

Date and time: May 22, 2023, 2:30 pm (ET)

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc23/sessions/46229-ziff-davis-inc/webcast

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005250/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright
Ziff Davis, Inc.
(212) 503-5247
investor@ziffdavis.com