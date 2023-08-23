Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in September

NEW YORK, August 23, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in September.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

Location: Hilton Hotel, New York, NY

Date and time: September 8, 2023, 9:45 am (ET)

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2023-global-technology-conference/ziff-davis-september

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

