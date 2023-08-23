U.S. markets closed

Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in September

Business Wire
·1 min read

NEW YORK, August 23, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in one investor conference in September.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference
Location: Hilton Hotel, New York, NY
Date and time: September 8, 2023, 9:45 am (ET)
Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2023-global-technology-conference/ziff-davis-september

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823302538/en/

Contacts

Alan Steier
Investor Relations
Ziff Davis, Inc.
investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright
Corporate Communications
Ziff Davis, Inc.
press@ziffdavis.com