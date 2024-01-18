Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,831.25
    +20.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,732.00
    +73.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,238.50
    +128.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.90
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    +0.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.50
    +10.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.68
    -0.45 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2684
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0340
    -0.0800 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,432.66
    -1,034.05 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.37
    +31.28 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,963.27
    +497.10 (+1.40%)
     

Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in February

Business Wire
·1 min read

NEW YORK, January 18, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in one investor conference in February.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Susquehanna Financial Group’s 13th Annual Technology Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Date and time: February 29, 2024

Webcast: No formal presentation

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118268986/en/

Contacts

Alan Steier
Investor Relations
Ziff Davis, Inc.
investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright
Corporate Communications
Ziff Davis, Inc.
press@ziffdavis.com

Advertisement