Ziff Davis to Participate in One Investor Conference in February
NEW YORK, January 18, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in one investor conference in February.
Details of the conference are as follows:
Susquehanna Financial Group’s 13th Annual Technology Conference
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY
Date and time: February 29, 2024
Webcast: No formal presentation
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240118268986/en/
Contacts
Alan Steier
Investor Relations
Ziff Davis, Inc.
investor@ziffdavis.com
Rebecca Wright
Corporate Communications
Ziff Davis, Inc.
press@ziffdavis.com