Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

In this article:

NEW YORK, August 16, 2022--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in two investor conferences in September.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

Date and time: September 7, 2022

Webcast: No formal presentation

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

Location: The Westin New York at Times Square, New York, NY

Date and time: September 8, 2022, 12:00 pm (ET)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore28/zd/1986294

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005021/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright

Ziff Davis, Inc.

(212) 503-5247

investor@ziffdavis.com