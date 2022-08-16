Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September
NEW YORK, August 16, 2022--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in two investor conferences in September.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY
Date and time: September 7, 2022
Webcast: No formal presentation
Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference
Location: The Westin New York at Times Square, New York, NY
Date and time: September 8, 2022, 12:00 pm (ET)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore28/zd/1986294
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
