Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

NEW YORK, August 16, 2022--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) today announced its participation in two investor conferences in September.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY
Date and time: September 7, 2022
Webcast: No formal presentation

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference
Location: The Westin New York at Times Square, New York, NY
Date and time: September 8, 2022, 12:00 pm (ET)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore28/zd/1986294

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005021/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright
Ziff Davis, Inc.
(212) 503-5247
investor@ziffdavis.com

