Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March

·1 min read

NEW YORK, February 08, 2023--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in March.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

SIG Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date and time: March 2, 2023
Webcast: No formal presentation

The JMP Securities Technology Conference
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA
Date and time: March 6, 2023, 3:30 pm (PT)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp58/zd/1411800

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005069/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Wright
Ziff Davis, Inc.
(212) 503-5247
investor@ziffdavis.com

