U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,955.05
    +115.26 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Ziggi’s Coffee Picks Up Momentum As It Signs Milestone 200th Franchise Agreement

Ziggi's Coffee
·3 min read

The Colorado-based company will soon be coming to Ohio.

Ziggi's 200th Franchise Signing

The fast-growing company is coming to Ohio.
The fast-growing company is coming to Ohio.

Mead, Colo., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of opening two new locations in Colorado and one in Illinois, Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee has signed its 200th franchise agreement, marking a monumental milestone for the company as it continues on a path of rapid growth. The agreement is with Sandra Perdue who plans to open the company’s first location in Ohio.

A nurse for the past 24 years, Perdue has finally found the business she always wanted. She is a coffee afficionado with an entrepreneurial spirit. As a Ziggi’s franchise owner, she is looking forward to calling this business her own, while building a long-lasting legacy.

“I’m so excited to invest in something that my son, JC, and I can do together,” said Perdue. “Ziggi's has it all! A great product, a community-driven franchise system and significant growth. The team is dedicated to making this a successful experience and has provided lots of guidance along the way. Everyone has been so amazing throughout the process, and they have truly made me feel part of the Ziggi’s family!”

Founded on the corner of Main Street in Longmont, Colorado by Brandon and Camrin Knudsen in 2004, Ziggi’s spent 12 years perfecting its system of easy-to-follow processes that would simplify operating procedures and allow the concept to be easily duplicated as a franchise.

“What began as a passion for coffee and community has grown into an amazing family of franchisees,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Co-founder and CEO. “The signing of our 200th agreement is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to not only the foundation we have set through our systems and processes but also to the quality of our franchise owners who strive to connect our communities and to always be the best part of your day.”

In 2016 when the company began franchising, Ziggi’s signed three agreements. Today, the company has signed 200 agreements, opened over 55 franchise-owned locations and seven corporate locations in 14 states, and has over 120 additional units in development across the country.

 

About Ziggi’s Coffee 

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 65 locations nationwide and over 120 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ or follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Ashley Miller Ziggi's Coffee 720-534-1238 ashley.miller@ziggiscoffee.com


Recommended Stories

  • Down 69% in 2022, Is Nio Stock a Buy for 2023?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) has set up battery swapping stations instead of charging stations like most EV companies. This might end up working in its favor. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2023.

  • Morgan Stanley defends Apple stock, citing overblown demand concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Morgan Stanley analyst’s defense against Apple stock.

  • Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

    Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Verizon (VZ). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • XPeng shares suffer near-record selloff, snap 5-day win streak

    XPeng's stock plunged Friday, to suffer a near-record one-day decline, as Tesla price cuts weighed on China-based electric vehicle makers.

  • CES 2023: AMD, Nvidia, auto applications get the hype, but analysts say this one chip maker ruled

    As CES 2023 draws to a close this weekend much of the attention in the chip world was lauded on companies like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. but a lower profile chip maker appears better positioned coming out of the convention.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    UnitedHealth (UNH) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Warren Buffett's Biggest Buying Spree in the 21st Century Came With an Interesting Twist

    Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) spent more money buying stocks in 2022 than they did in any other year of the 21st century (and maybe ever), according to filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we won't know the final tally for the year until the fourth-quarter numbers are published, through the first three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway spent over $66 billion on equities. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway did the large majority of its buying early in the year, purchasing more than $51 billion of stocks in the first quarter.

  • 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2023

    It can be a particularly smart time to buy game-changing growth stocks that've been weighed down by poor investor sentiment. What follows are five spectacular growth stocks that can make you richer in 2023. The first phenomenal growth stock that can make you richer in the new year is China-based internet search behemoth Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU).

  • WWE stock halted on news of McMahon’s return

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the halting of WWE stock following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company.

  • Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December

    Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). Blackstone started tapping into the retail investor market in 2017 when it launched BREIT to provide high-net-worth investors access to institutional quality private real estate investments.

  • The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Better Buy: Annaly Capital or W.P. Carey?

    These REITs have very little in common. For income investors, the differences need to be understood before buying.

  • Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These 2 Stocks Can Help

    At uncertain times like these, it's a good time to consult the wisdom of great investors like Warren Buffett, who was active in the market the last time inflation was this high, in the early 1980s. Back then, in his 1982 letter to shareholders, Buffett noted that businesses that outperform in inflationary environments have two qualities. First, they have pricing power, or an ability to raise prices without significant loss of market share or unit volume, as Buffett put it.

  • Cigna (CI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $304.19, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Underappreciated Growth Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Hardly anything went right for growth stocks in 2022. In addition to a relative lack of interest now that sports and sports betting are back to normal, the Federal Reserve brought the age of near-zero interest rates to a close. The value of any asset, stocks included, is equal to the sum of its future cash flows discounted to the present.