U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,103.95
    +113.28 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Zijin Mining to Acquire Neo Lithium Corp. in All-Cash Offer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO and FUJIAN, China, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin") (SSE: 601899) (SEHK: 2899) and Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF) (FSE: NE2) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which Zijin has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Neo Lithium (the "Transaction") at a price of C$6.50 per share (the "Offer Price") in cash. The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 36% over Neo Lithium's 20-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") as at October 8, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The total cash consideration for all of the outstanding equity of Neo Lithium is approximately C$960 million.

Waldo A. Perez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neo Lithium, stated:

"After a thorough strategic process, we are very pleased to provide this all-cash premium offer to our shareholders from a leading global mining company. This is the result of the collective work of our premier lithium brine exploration team, starting from initial discovery in late 2015 to defining one of the largest and highest-grade lithium brine deposits in the world, and culminating in this premium offer in just six years. We believe that it is now time for our project to proceed to the construction and production phases with Zijin, a leader with a track record of developing assets in a responsible manner respecting the interests of local employees, communities and authorities."

Chen Jinghe, Chairman of Zijin, stated:

"Neo Lithium's 3Q lithium brine project in Catamarca, Argentina is one of the largest and highest-grade projects of its kind in the world. We would like to express our high respect for the management and professional team who discovered and successfully explored this project. The 3Q project represents an important addition to Zijin's growing global asset mix and it is a good choice for Zijin to enter the field of new energy minerals. Thanks to the professional team's efforts and input in the early stage of the project, we are confident that together with Zijin's strong financial resources and mining know-how, we will develop this excellent asset into one of the world's leading lithium carbonate producing mines. In accordance with Zijin's co-development aspirations, we will continue to work closely with local communities and government authorities so that all relevant stakeholders can benefit from the project's successful development".

Zijin is committed to retaining the current management and professional team at LIEX S.A., Neo Lithium's local operating subsidiary, as well as making contributions to economic and social developments for Catamarca province, Argentina, as it moves forward to advance the development of the 3Q project.

Benefits to Neo Lithium Shareholders

  • Immediate and significant premium of approximately 36% to the 20-day VWAP on the TSXV

  • All-cash offer that is not subject to a financing condition

  • Strong deal certainty with a highly credible and leading global mining company as purchaser

  • Voting support agreements entered into with all directors and senior officers of Neo Lithium who hold shares

  • Removes future dilution, commodity, construction, production and execution risk with next phase of 3Q project

Transaction Summary

The Transaction will be completed pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Transaction will be subject to the approval of at least 66-⅔% of the votes cast by shareholders. In addition to shareholder approval, the Transaction is also subject to the receipt of certain government, regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals, including approval by relevant authorities in the People's Republic of China and Investment Canada Act approval, and other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature.

The Arrangement Agreement includes, among other things, a customary non-solicitation covenant on the part of Neo Lithium (including fiduciary out provisions) and a right for Zijin to match any competing offer that constitutes a superior proposal. Under certain circumstances, Zijin would be entitled to a US$35 million termination fee and Neo Lithium would be entitled to a US$35 million reverse termination fee.

Neo Lithium Board of Directors Recommendations

The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Neo Lithium following the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of Neo Lithium (the "Special Committee"). Cormark Securities has provided an opinion to the board of directors of Neo Lithium and to the Special Committee, stating that, based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set forth therein, the consideration offered to the Neo Lithium shareholders pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the Neo Lithium shareholders. The Cormark Securities fairness opinion was provided on a fixed fee basis and is not contingent on the outcome of the Transaction.

Timing

Full details of the Transaction will be included in Neo Lithium's management information circular, which is expected to be mailed to shareholders in November 2021 with the shareholders meeting expected to take place in December 2021. Shareholders are urged to read the information circular once available as it will contain additional important information concerning the Transaction. The Arrangement Agreement will also be filed on SEDAR. The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Advisors and Counsel

Paradigm Capital is acting as financial advisor to Zijin and Torys LLP is acting as Zijin's legal counsel.

BofA Securities is acting as financial advisor to Neo Lithium. Cormark Securities provided an independent fairness opinion to the Neo Lithium board of directors and the Special Committee. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal counsel to Neo Lithium and the Special Committee.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp. has quickly become a prominent name in lithium brine development by virtue of its high quality 3Q project and experienced team. Neo Lithium is rapidly advancing its 100% owned 3Q project - a unique high-grade lithium brine lake and salar complex in Latin America's "Lithium Triangle".

The 3Q project is located in Catamarca Province, the largest lithium producing area in Argentina covering approximately 35,000 ha including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 ha.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

About Zijin

Formed in 1993 and based in Fujian, China, Zijin is one of the largest mining companies in China as well as a leading global gold and copper producer. It manages an extensive portfolio, primarily consisting of gold, copper, zinc, and other metals through investments in China and twelve overseas countries across Europe, Central Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zijin has a market capitalization of approximately US$40 billion.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements -- Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements as to the benefits of the Transaction to the Company's shareholders, the anticipated meeting date and mailing of the information circular in respect of the meeting, timing for completion of the Transaction and receiving the required regulatory and court approvals, expectations regarding how Zijin will continue operations and benefit the region, advancing the 3Q project, the economic effect of the 3Q project, and future plans and objectives of the Company and Zijin. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or Zijin to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, without limitation, risks related to obtaining regulatory and court approvals for the Transaction, political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration activities, including environmental regulation, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill and sample results, risks related to the uncertainty of cost and time estimation and the potential for unexpected delays, costs and expenses, risks related to metal price fluctuations, the market for lithium products, and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Neo Lithium Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/08/c5442.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Fights After Jobs Blow; Tesla Falls As Elon Musk Moves HQ; Moderna Dips On Vaccine Halt

    The Dow Jones was fighting after a weak jobs report. Tesla stock fell after Elon Musk moved its HQ. Moderna stock dipped amid a vaccine pause.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Sundial Growers stock rises, ChemoCentryx soars as Home Depot & Lowe's shares slip

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) Insiders Keep Selling their Stock

    ContextLogic Inc ( NASDAQ:WISH ) has been on a downwards spiral after the IPO. The stock has lost some 64% in the last 6 months, and many investors are left wondering if the company has a viable business for the future. Today, we are going to evaluate what insiders have been doing in the months since the IPO, and get a proxy measure as to how they see the company's future.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) are trading higher following China's Golden Week holiday. Also, reports suggest that data showed services activity in China returned to positive levels. Alibaba and several other Chinese stocks also traded higher in yesterday's session amid a Beijing comment that its diplomat Yang Jiechi's meeting with White House National Security Adviser Sullivan was constructive. The company's stock has increased by appr

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

    Square has a booming cryptocurrency segment, which makes it a great alternative for wavering Dogecoin bulls.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Friday Morning

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped today, jumping 3.7% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT after the hydrogen fuel cell stock received an analyst upgrade. Barclays upgraded its rating on Plug Power stock while keeping its price target unchanged at $27 a share. Barclays is betting on Oct. 14, Plug Power analyst day, to ignite momentum in the stock.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Why Stratasys Shares Jumped 13.3% This Week

    Shares of 3D printing company Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) jumped an impressive 13.3% in the first four trading days of the week, in part due to an important acquisition. Stratasys agreed to acquire the 55% of Xaar 3D it didn't already own in order to accelerate growth in production-scale 3D printing. Earlier this year, Stratasys launched the first 3D printer based on Xaar's powder-based SAF technology, which is now running at Stratasys Direct Manufacturing and some beta customers.