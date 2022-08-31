U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,988.26
    +2.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,770.20
    -20.67 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,899.74
    +16.61 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.49
    -0.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    -5.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    -0.32 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0061
    +0.0042 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0150 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7080
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,139.65
    +323.73 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.27
    -8.43 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Zilla Security automates identity access and governance across an organization

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Identity is a big part of any security strategy, helping control access to applications and services across a company. Sometimes that involves a person, and sometimes a machine, adding to the complexity and requiring a more automated approach to identity management. Zilla Security, a Boston-based startup, believes it has come up with a solution to meet these more modern identity requirements.

Today the company announced a $13.5 million Series A investment.

Company CEO and co-founder Deepak Taneja says his company believes that identity has become the foundational piece in any security stack, and he says that requires a new approach to protecting it.

“There's been a bunch of companies over the last decade that are focused on authenticating identities and making sure that you're establishing trust in the right identities,” Taneja told TechCrunch. “The next frontier is all about exactly what those trusted identities have access to. And that's what Zilla focuses on. Whether those trusted identities are people, machines or API's, we are ensuring that the right identities have the right access, which has become absolutely critical,” he said.

As he sees it, if you want to have a more granular approach to permissions, it requires moving beyond the directory approach, the traditional approach to managing identity. “We provide a comprehensive solution. So while on the one hand, the people in the business can look at their own applications, their own solutions, from an organizational security standpoint, folks can get a completely unified view of who has access to what across SaaS, across infrastructure, across on prem solutions, at a level of detail that is very granular.”

Zilla Security application view showing access reviews
Zilla Security application view showing access reviews

Image Credits: Zilla Security

He points out that this requires a level of automation and intelligence to pull off because there are so many configuration options, often based on the level of access. By automating all of that, the startup helps ensure that customers are safe before there is an issue, at least to the extent possible.

Taneja, who has been in the security business for over 30 years, launched the startup in 2019. The company took some time building the application and landed its first customer last April. Today, it has 60 customers using the solution.

He says that the product should play well, no matter what happens in the economy in the short term. “I think what plays in our favor is the fact that while we provide a security value, a governance value add, we also provide a compliance and operational efficiency value and so we're saving companies money,” he said.

The company has 35 employees, and is currently hiring. He expects to double in size in the next year. Taneja says his experience as a leader helps when it comes to building a diverse workforce. “I've found in my career that the more diversity you can bring into the company the more ideas you get, the richer your journey is, and the better your solution is. So we have a very inclusive culture.” He said that part of that is driven by the fact the many employees are remote and he can hire from anywhere.

Today’s $13.5 million investment was led by Tola Capital and FirstMark Capital with help from Pillar VC.

Footprint wants to change how companies collect, store and share personal data

Recommended Stories

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Nasdaq outperforms, Meta stock gains, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • Top 10 Stocks Under $15

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy under $15. The article also provides a detailed analysis of the global economy in 2022. If you want to skip that, you can go directly to Top 5 Stocks Under $15. The first half of 2022 was a tough time for the U.S economy […]

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Intel: Will Fortune Favor the Bold?

    Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn. Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations.

  • Snap stock falls premarket as execs depart for Netflix

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Snap stock under pressure after a report hinted that the company could cut 20% of its workforce and news that two executives at the company have been poached by Netflix.

  • Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment

    Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, whi

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Generating Heaps of Passive Income

    How would you like to have heaps of passive income deposited into your brokerage account on a reliable schedule? It almost seems too good to be true, but income investors of all sizes regularly receive steady payments from the businesses they own shares of. All three of these special stocks have to return nearly all of their profits to investors in the form of dividends.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • Chewy stock falls on wider than expected Q2 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chewy.

  • Eight Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $94,116 In 8 Months

    Making money in the S&P 500 got tougher again in August. But not impossible. All told, had you invested $10,000 in January and reinvested your money into the top stock currently in the S&P 500 each month this year, including EPAM Systems in August, you'd have $94,116 now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Investors Heavily Search Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.

  • The Boeing Company (BA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Boeing (BA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.