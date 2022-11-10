U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,898.30
    +149.73 (+3.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,283.67
    +769.73 (+2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,934.31
    +581.13 (+5.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.43
    +88.03 (+5.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.66
    +0.83 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +36.90 (+2.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0145
    +0.0131 (+1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8670
    -0.2840 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0285 (+2.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0700
    -4.3400 (-2.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,248.55
    +169.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.46
    +22.17 (+5.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Zilliqa (ZIL) listed on OKCoin Japan

·3 min read

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd., developers of the Zilliqa blockchain – a high-performance, high-security and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, today announce that ZIL – the native token of the Zilliqa blockchain – has been listed on OKCoinJapan, one of Japan's most prominent and popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

(PRNewsfoto/Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd.)

The ZIL/JPY trading pair went live on OKCoinJapan today at 5pm JST (GMT +9), with customers able to buy, sell, trade and hold ZIL on the platform. ZIL is the 20th digital asset to be listed on the exchange and offers the first direct on-and-off ramp to the Zilliqa ecosystem for Japan's user base.

Zilliqa is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain that underpins a thriving ecosystem of decentralised applications (dApps), spanning native video games and Web3 experiences, through to decentralised finance (DeFi) and enterprise applications. In September, Zilliqa announced that it has a native Web3 gaming console in development set for release in Q2 2023, as well as several free-to-play games releasing next year, including WEB3WAR – a cross-platform first-person shooter currently in open beta.

Today's listing comes following ZIL receiving regulatory approval from the Japan Virtual and Cryptoassets Exchange Association (JVCEA), the country's accredited self-regulatory body for digital assets. Japan was the first country to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges and remains a tightly controlled market, with all tokens required to pass a rigorous screening and regulatory approvals process from the JVCEA before they are permitted to be listed on Japanese exchanges.

Speaking on today's announcement, Matt Dyer, CEO at Zilliqa, said:

"Today's announcement marks a major step in the expansion of the Zilliqa ecosystem all over the globe. As our ecosystem continues to build and diversify its offerings, it is essential that we maximise access and availability to ZIL, so that our growing community can participate in the opportunities and experiences on offer. Japan is an important market for Zilliqa, with a sophisticated crypto community and a storied history of innovation, particularly in the video game space, which is a key area of focus for our ecosystem. We are delighted to work with OKCoinJapan for our entry into the Japanese market and anticipate further listings of ZIL to follow."

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a high-performance, high-security and low-fee layer-1 blockchain. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Zilliqa's technology has served as the backbone for use cases across the arts, asset securitisation, content creators and the influencer economy, decentralised and open finance, digital advertising, financial services, incentivised marketing, and sports.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zilliqa-zil-listed-on-okcoin-japan-301674809.html

SOURCE Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Cano Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were crashing 31.6% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep decline came after the primary care provider announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday. The consensus among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv was for Cano to record a net loss of $0.05 per share.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Nio and Rivian report earnings, Tesla bull throws in the towel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.21% and 97.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Coupang Sees Profit Soar: Is the Stock a Buy?

    E-commerce stocks haven't had an easy run in 2022, as growth for many has slowed and profit has dropped like a stone. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), however, is bucking this trend. Jamie breaks down the South Korean e-commerce company's third-quarter earnings report, highlighting its profitability improvements as it continues to take market share.

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Netflix's Free Cash Flow Is About to Explode

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has reached a big turning point in its history as a company. After years of building up a massive catalog of original and licensed content, spending more and more money every year to do so, Netflix is finally happy with its level of content spending. In other words, management doesn't think spending more on content will move the needle enough on subscribers and engagement to make the extra outlay worthwhile.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

    Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up...

  • Nasdaq rips higher, S&P 500 gains as tech lifts stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down the rising tide in stocks on Thursday morning.

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • Edgio (EGIO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Edgio (EGIO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 0.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Nasdaq sleeper stocks to buy before Wall Street wakes up. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up. As inflation fears continue to preside over the market, […]

  • Honest (HNST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Honest (HNST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -62.50% and 0.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Time to Sell Unity Stock as Losses Increase?

    In this video, I will go over Unity's (NYSE: U) third-quarter earnings, which were a mixed bag. The company reported double-digit growth, but losses accelerated as well. Is it time to double down or time to sell?  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.