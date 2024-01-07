Zillow: Cincinnati will be nation's second 'hottest' real-estate market in 2024

The real-estate service Zillow predicts Cincinnati will be the nation's second hottest market in 2024.

Cincinnati home shoppers hoping for a bargain this year are likely to be disappointed.

The real-estate service Zillow predicts Cincinnati will be the nation's second hottest market, meaning it will be the most competitive aside from Buffalo.

Columbus is at #3, Indianapolis at #4, and Cleveland at #8. Cincinnati was not on Zillow's top ten list in the last two years.

Zillow reported that cities on the list "should stand out as strong in a housing market still buffeted by low inventory and relatively high mortgage rates and prices."

But the company cautioned that the housing market will remain tight for most buyers in 2024.

"While mortgage rates have come down significantly in recent weeks, and projections for improved affordability and more homes for sale have become more common, the challenges that limited the U.S. housing market last year are unlikely to disappear entirely in 2024."

Zillow's list attempts to measure how "competitive" housing markets will be. The ranking is based on several calculations including anticipated home value appreciation; the speed of home sales; and the estimated number of new jobs per new home. The last metric in particular resonates in Columbus, where job growth is expected to be weak this year, but the number of new homes built might be even weaker, leaving buyers fighting for available homes.

Zillow's list comes a few weeks after Realtor.com's similar forecast of hot housing markets. Realtor.com's list included none of the three Ohio cities on Zillow's list but pegged another Buckeye city, Toledo, as the nation's hottest market for 2024. Realtor.com's lineup is based on expected sale and price growth rates.

No matter which list proves more accurate, Ohio homeowners and shoppers should expect more price hikes and competition this year.

But despite the big jumps, Midwestern cities on Zillow's Top 10 list are more affordable than nationally. In Columbus, for example, the typical home value is $301,138, well below the national average of $347,415.

“Housing markets are healthiest where affordable home prices and strong employment are giving young hopefuls a real shot at buying and starting to build equity,” Anushna Prakash, data scientist for Zillow Economic Research, said in a news release.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that the housing market will get back on stable footing in 2024 — we shouldn’t see the massive price spikes of the early pandemic or fast-rising mortgage rates of recent years.”

