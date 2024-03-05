Zillow Drops as Short Seller Highlights Industry Legal Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell after short seller Spruce Point Capital Management said it was betting against the stock and highlighted challenges facing the company, including antitrust litigation targeting broker commissions in the US housing industry.

Spruce Point, founded by Ben Axler, said that shares could fall by 40% to 60% over the long term, arguing that the company’s core business model of selling marketing services to real estate agents is under pressure from multiple directions, according to a report released Tuesday. Lawsuits targeting how agents are compensated threatens to “dramatically” impact Zillow’s customer base, the report said.

Shares fell 2.5% to $53.98 at 10:37 a.m. New York time. The stock is up by 30% over the last 12 months as Zillow sales outperformed the US housing market, which saw fewer transactions last year after a surge in interest rates pressured buyers.

A representative for Zillow didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zillow isn’t the only housing company exposed to antitrust lawsuits, which have targeted residential brokerages and the National Association of Realtors. Warren Buffett’s energy business was added as a defendant to a class-action lawsuit targeting the typical structure for setting agent commissions.

The lawsuits threaten to upend a decades-old system for compensating agents. But any shift is likely to play out over many years, Zillow Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton has said in past earnings conference calls. He said the company’s large consumer audience positions it to thrive even if commission rules change.

In addition to antitrust issues, Spruce Point noted that Zillow is facing new competition from CoStar Group Inc.’s Homes.com, which has been spending heavily to attract prospective buyers to its website. Zillow has been working on a “super app” for housing to broaden its revenue base, but those efforts are merely designed to stoke investor optimism, Spruce Point said.

